Great news for Doncaster nursery after Ofsted regraded it from inadequate to good

The learning facility had previously received an inadequate grading but that has now vastly improved and is in the good category due to the hardwork carried out.

The inpsector spent the day with the new management team observing practise within the nursery, questioning, talking to staff and receiving feedback from parents.

A spokesman said: “It is with great pleasure that I can announce that Stadium Stars has been awarded a ‘Good’ rating by Ofsted. The

Stadium Stars staff.

inspector rated Stadium Stars as ‘Good’ in all areas: The Quality of Education, Behaviour and Attitudes, Personal Development and Leadership and Management.

“I am incredibly proud that the tireless hard work undertaken by everyone at Stadium Stars has been officially recognised. I would like to take this

opportunity to thank all those involved in the inspection itself, especially staff and any parents who spoke to the inspector on the day.

“This ‘Good’ rating is truly transformational for our nursery and I am delighted that Stadium Star’s long journey of improvement, investment and growth has now finally been recognised. The decision of the Ofsted inspection team to rate our nursery as ‘Good’ in all areas, demonstrates their confidence in their decision and that we have built a nursery with high expectations.

"We are committed to our positive trajectory and continue to aspire to be the outstanding first-choice nursery in the local area. We will not slow down; everything we do is for the benefit of our children as we help them to build a brighter future, and it is this passion and dedication to our young people that shone through so clearly during our inspection.”

The added: “We invite prospective parents to come and take a look around the nursery and secure your place now for both funded and none funded places.”

Stadium Stars is based at Club Doncaster, Keepmoat Stadium. Stadium Stars Day Nursery aims to provide a happy, nurturing, and secure environment where all children will develop and learn.