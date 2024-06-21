Grand final of national painting and decorating contest held at Doncaster College.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The grand final of a nationwide challenge for painting and decorating apprentices has taken place at Doncaster College.

National trade body, the Painting and Decorating Association (PDA) hosted the final stage of its Apprentice of the Year competition at the college, with high scorers from four regional heats battling it out for the title.

It’s the 35th year the PDA has hosted the contest and winners will be announced at the PDA’s Premier Trophy Awards, a glittering ceremony held at Plaisterers’ Hall, London, in July.

The competition judges are PDA Chief Executive, Neil Ogilvie and Andrew Davis of the Association of Painting Craft Teachers (APCT).

Neil Ogilvie said: “2024 is a landmark year for the PDA which celebrates 35 years of the Premier Trophy Awards and Apprentice of the Year competition, as well as the 130th anniversary of the Association itself.

“The Grand Final at Doncaster College was an excellent day, with both junior and senior apprentices demonstrating their skills as well as taking the opportunity to network with their peers.

“Apprentices really value this experience, which is sponsored by Purdy Professional Painting Tools and supported by Dulux Trade and CITB.

“With just six hours to transform a large blank board into a copy of a complex image designed to test their precision, stamina and skill, the competition has become a proving ground for young people embarking on a career in colour.”

The event at Doncaster followed four regional heats held at North Kent College in March, City of Glasgow College in April, and South City College Birmingham and Accrington and Rossendale College in May.

Glen Galbraith, Painting and Decorating Tutor and Assessor at Doncaster College said: “It's a real honour here at Doncaster College to be able to host the Grand Final for the Apprentice of the Year Awards.

“This competition really showcases the work that our students do and it's a great opportunity for them to present the key skills that they have learnt, such as time timekeeping and time management.”

The PDA is Britain’s largest trade body dedicated to the sector and represents painting and decorating businesses of all types from sole traders through to large scale national contractors employing hundreds of operatives.

With a proud history and a long-standing legacy of promoting high standards and best practice, the PDA requires its members to be insured and appropriately trained as well as committing to a Code of Conduct that includes providing quality work at a reasonable price.