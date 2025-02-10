Government minster visits Doncaster school to meet talented teachers

A Government minister went back to the classroom – to meet some talented teaching apprentices in Doncaster.

As part of National Apprenticeship Week, School Standards Minister Catherine McKinnell visited Outwood Academy Adwick, hearing from apprentices about how a teacher apprenticeship is a great first step in their careers to becoming qualified teachers, as well as planned reforms to support them through a postgraduate teaching apprenticeship.

Ms McKinnell, said: “Recruiting and keeping great teachers in our classrooms is the single biggest driver of high standards in schools.

"Teaching apprenticeships are a brilliant way to gain the skills and experience needed to become a qualified teacher.

School Standards Minister, Catherine McKinnell met staff at Outwood Academy Adwick.

“During National Apprenticeship Week, I had the pleasure of meeting with talented trainee teachers at Outwood Academy Adwick in Doncaster to hear how they are learning on the job and making a difference to their pupils’ lives.

"It’s great to see more and more people choosing to train to teach via an apprenticeship and I would encourage more people to do the same and get on the path to a successful career in teaching.”

Alex Markham, Teaching Apprentice (PE in secondary), said: “The apprenticeship training route – along with the great support I’ve received from my school - has made it possible for me to juggle my professional training with my commitments outside work.

"I’m grateful for the nurturing and encouragement I’ve had from both my school colleagues and my tutor at the National Institute of Teaching.”

Jamie Stevenson, Teaching Apprentice (SEND in primary), said: “Being able to keep my role at school whilst training to be a teacher has allowed me to use my experience and progress into teaching. I see many more talented staff in schools who could benefit from taking this route.”

Melanie Renowden, CEO at National Institute of Teaching, said: “The postgraduate teaching apprenticeship has meant we can offer a route into the teaching profession for many brilliant candidates who might otherwise have been locked out. As the quality of teaching is the single biggest in school factor affecting children’s educational outcomes, we welcome the government’s focus on removing barriers to this important training route.”