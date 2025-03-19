Government expected to vote for plans that will threaten SEND children’s transport to school in Doncaster

As work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall sets out plans for welfare reform, the government is also expected to vote down amendments to the National Insurance Contributions Bill (on Weds 19 March) threatening SEND children’s transport to school, in a blow to disabled families in Doncaster.

The Bill could see thousands of children with Special Educational Needs & Disabilities (SEND) without access to school after the Easter holidays as rising costs, resulting from a measure announced in the Autumn Budget, threaten the viability of private transport provider contracts.

With the National Insurance Contributions (NICs) increase set to take effect on 6 April 2025, taxi firms are warning they may have to cancel services, leaving vulnerable children stranded and without an education.

“Without transport, my child simply can’t go to school”

Emma Whitaker, from South Yorkshire, whose 11-year-old son George is unable to walk and is non-verbal, fears the consequences if his taxi service is withdrawn.

"If George’s taxi doesn’t turn up, he can’t go to school. The Prime Minister promised to break down barriers to opportunity so that every child could get the best start in life. But how can he say that while overseeing a policy that means the most deserving children won’t even get an education?

“This isn’t just an inconvenience—it’s a disaster for families like ours. The government must do the right thing and ensure children with special needs aren’t denied an education.

“For children with special needs, stability and routine are critical. They cannot tolerate sudden changes and the upcoming contract chaos could see thousands of children left at home when they should be in school.”

Local authorities currently provide specialist school transport for around 200,000 SEND children across England, and 100,000 of those rely on contracted taxi services to reach specialist schools that may be miles from home.

But the SEND Transport Operators’ Group of the Licensed Private Hire Car Association (LPHCA), whose members face higher employment costs due to the National Insurance rise, is warning that existing contracts will either have to be renegotiated at higher rates at local government’s expense, or be scrapped entirely.

Andy Mahoney MBE, Chair of the LHPCA SEND Transport Operators’ Group, said: “Local authorities - which are under a statutory duty to provide home-to-school SEND transport services for eligible children - will be forced to re-tender thousands of contracts, a costly and time-consuming process that is set to leave children stranded without education in the meantime.

“We already operate on razor-thin margins to provide safe, reliable services with trained drivers and passenger assistants for children nationwide. Without extra funding, we will have no choice but to stop providing these services.

“The government might think they’re raising money through the increase in National Insurance contributions, but local councils will have to plug the gap—so in the end, the Exchequer doesn’t gain, and the children involved lose out.

“We are urging the government to prevent thousands of children being left without transport by either exempting private sector suppliers of SEND transport services from the upcoming National Insurance increases or providing emergency grant funding to local authorities to cover the difference in the costs that currently apply and those which would be incurred post-6 April.”

Supporters are invited to join the campaign by sending an email to their MP via https://sendto.org.uk/.

The government has set aside £515 million to compensate councils for the additional employer NICs for their directly-employed staff to negate the impact of the upcoming increases, but it does not cover services they contract out to private sector suppliers, notably those providing home-to-school transport for SEND children.

The LHPCA SEND Transport Operators’ Group believes these risks to services can be eliminated by including drivers and passenger assistants in the government’s compensation payments. It has calculated that the total cost of such an intervention for the next twelve months would be £40 million - which represents just 0.17% of the £23.7 billion the Treasury expects to raise from the upcoming changes in fiscal year 2025/26.

Earlier this month the House of Lords amended the National Insurance (Secondary Class 1 Contributions) Bill which, if enacted in its current form, would see the headline rate for employer NICs and applicable thresholds maintained at their current levels for suppliers of home-to-school transport services for SEND children after 6 April. On Wednesday 19 March Labour MPs are expected to be whipped into rejecting those amendments that would safeguard SEND transport provision.