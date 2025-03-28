Government allocates £4.1m to council to fund new SEND pupil places in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

City of Doncaster Council has been allocated £4.1 million by the Government as part of a £740m plan to fund 10,000 SEND pupil places across the country.

Doncaster has been awarded £4,155,520 as part of a £65.5 million allocation for the Yorkshire and The Humber region, which will help fund 1,000 places locally.

Regionally, the number of children with an EHC plan from reception to Year 11 who will need specialist provision is forecast to be 18,600 in 2024/25 which is expected to increase to an estimated 25,400 by 2028/29.

The funding comes alongside £49,520,570 of funding to create over 2,000 mainstream places in the region.

The scheme aims to create more inclusive classrooms in mainstream schools, delivering Labour’s Plan for Change to break down barriers to opportunity.

A Government spokesperson said: “More children and young people will be supported to achieve and thrive in their local school.

“£740 million is being invested by the government to deliver adaptations, expand specialist units in mainstream as well as create places in create new places in special schools – enabling more children to succeed at a school close to their homes and families.”

Fewer than 1 in 10 mainstream schools have SEN units or resourced provision - specialist facilities which provide more intensive support for pupils with SEND.

Between 2010 to 2024, the number of children with EHCPs or their previous equivalent being educated in independent special schools increased from 7,000 to 26,000 – while the latest data released today shows an escalating gap of 8,000 places in state special schools.

The funding can be used to ensure an inclusive environment in which all pupils can be supported, for example by creating breakout spaces where children can go to self-regulate or investing in assistive technology.

This comes alongside a significant £1 billion investment to fund 44,500 places in mainstream schools needed by 2028, helping meet current and future demand across the country.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson said: “As part of our Plan for Change, we want every family to have access to a good local school for their child, breaking the link between children’s background and their opportunities in life.

“This investment is a big step towards delivering not only enough school places, but the right school places, supporting all children and particularly those with SEND, and plugging the significant gaps in provision we inherited.

“This investment will give children with SEND the support they need to thrive, marking the start of a turning point for families who have been fighting to improve their children’s outcomes.”

Sarah Clarke and Jo Harrison, Directors and Co-Chairs for the National Network of Parent Carer Forums C.I.C, said:

“The NNPCF welcomes the government’s commitment of £740 million in capital funding for the 2025–26 financial year to support the creation of school places for children and young people with SEND.

“For too long, families have faced limited options and long waits for appropriate support. Creating more inclusive environments—where children and young people with special educational needs can thrive alongside their peers—is a positive step forward.

“We look forward to continued collaboration with the Department for Education to ensure that parent carers’ voices remain central to the development and implementation of these plans. We also hope that local authorities will work closely with their local Parent Carer Forums to ensure the lived experience and voices of parent carers are at the heart of local delivery.”

The spokesperson added: “The reform to the SEND system will look to ensure that children’s needs are identified and met earlier; and that early years and staff in mainstream settings across the country are equipped and supported to be inclusive of all children.

“School-based early education – which the government is championing through its commitment to create thousands of new school-based nurseries – tends to have a higher proportion of children with special educational needs than other settings.

“And in line with new guidance published today, over the coming years local authorities can use their capital funding for children with SEND to create places in local, mainstream schools – putting an end to the desperate battle to find a place that meets families’ needs.

“Raising school standards is at the heart of the government’s mission to improve children’s life chances, and making sure pupils and staff have access to high-quality and sustainable buildings are a key part of that.

“The 54,500 new places will help deliver on the government’s Plan for Change commitment to make sure every family has access to a good local school place for their child no matter their ability, background or where they live.

“The Department has also announced today the details of a £2.1 billion investment for the 2025-26 financial year to improve the condition of the school and sixth-form college estate in England – almost £300 million more than 2024-25. The funding will ensure schools can continue to invest in essential maintenance projects such as replacing roofs, windows and heating systems.”

Amanda Allard, Director at the Council for Disabled Children, National Children’s Bureau, said: “We welcome the announcement on how this investment can be used and the focus on Local Authorities supporting schools to ensure that disabled children and young people, and those with special educational needs, can have their needs met in inclusive local schools.

“We know from our work with local areas, and through the What Works in SEND programme, that there is some very effective practice across the country, and we encourage local areas to share and learn from this as they develop inclusive provision which enables children and young people to learn, develop friendships and be part of their community.”