Glowing Ofsted report for local primary school

Outwood Primary Academy Woodlands has been rated ‘Good’ with ‘Outstanding’ early years provision by Ofsted. The glowing report begins by praising the ‘ambitious curriculum’ in place for pupils and states that the children find learning ‘irresistible’.

This is the first Ofsted inspection at the school - formerly The Woodlands Primary School, since it joined Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT) in 2021. The last inspection before joining the multi-academy trust resulted in an ‘Inadequate’ outcome due to the quality of education, a lack of personal development for the pupils, poor behaviour and attitudes and unsatisfactory leadership and management.

Ofsted’s report is full of highlights, including that:

● “The school’s ambition for children in early years is very high. Children develop a deep knowledge of the areas that they explore. They find this learning irresistible.”

● “Leaders make sure that pupils can explore their talents and interests through the many ‘enrichment’ clubs on offer.”

● “Pupils are happy in this caring and inclusive school.”

● “Children in early years get off to a flying start with phonics. Staff are experts in teaching them to read.”

● “Pupils across the school are becoming confident mathematicians.”

● “Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) learn the same ambitious curriculum as their peers.”

● “The trust provides highly effective support and professional development for staff. This is making a positive difference to the quality of education that pupils receive.”

● “Staff are proud to work at this school. They are inspired by the considerable difference that their work makes to the lives of all pupils.”

Lee Wilson, Chief Executive Officer at OGAT, commented on the positive report: “This report reinforces our vision of providing an environment which puts children first, allowing them to grow, learn and develop. At Outwood Primary Academy Woodlands and throughout our trust, we believe every child deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential and discover their talents.”

