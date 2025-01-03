Gifts of kindness for the holiday season from young pupils and cadets in Doncaster
The students from Sir Thomas Wharton Academy visited the hospice to deliver eight beautifully hand-crafted hampers filled with tasty treats as a heartfelt thank-you to the hospice team for their dedication and compassion.
In addition, the Doncaster Sea Cadets contributed by creating and delivering ten thoughtful care packages for patients and their families. Every cadet was involved in assembling the packages, and four representatives personally delivered them to the hospice.
Kaitlin Halkett, a Nursing Assistant on the inpatient ward who accompanied the cadets, shared the motivation behind their efforts: “As part of our community engagement, we encourage our cadets to consider how they can positively impact the local community. This year, we chose to support St John’s Hospice and the incredible work you do.”
She added “Many of us have experienced loss and deeply value the dedication, support, and service the hospice provides to our community. The cadets put together these care packages for 10 patients and 10 families as a small gesture to showcase the kindness that can be shared by others.”
These contributions highlight the power of community and the impact of small acts of kindness, especially during the holiday season.
St John’s Hospice extends its deepest gratitude to Sir Thomas Wharton Academy and the Doncaster Sea Cadets for their generosity and ongoing support.
