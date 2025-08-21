GCSE success for students at Astrea Academy Woodfields in Doncaster

Students and staff at Astrea Academy Woodfields, part of the Astrea Academy Trust, are today celebrating another year of fantastic GCSE results.

Twice as many students have gained a strong pass in English, maths, science, a humanities subject and a language and students are, on average, doing half a grade better across their subjects than the previous year.

Staff at Woodfields have gone above and beyond to ensure their students were as prepared as possible for their GCSEs.

In particular, the school has offered revision sessions on Saturday, in the holidays, before and after school; alongside additional support that has been needed for vulnerable students.

The extra support paid off with many students achieving excellent results.

Among the high performers are:

Calvin Lin with five Grade 9s, two 8s and a grade 7

Ryan Delves-Finnegan with four Grade 9s, one 8 and three grade 7s

David Scales, Principal at Woodfields, said: “Well done to our amazing students who have put in so much effort into their exams.

“This is another set of fantastic results from our young people, and I have really enjoyed seeing so many happy smiling faces in our school today.

“They absolutely deserve the grades they’ve received, and we wish them lots of luck for the future.”

Rowena Hackwood, CEO for Astrea Academy Trust, said: “Many congratulations to all of our young people who are receiving their GCSE results today. I know they have worked so hard to get to this point and should feel very proud of what they have achieved, alongside the support from their families and the whole school community.

“Special thanks too, to David and his staff team at Woodfields, who have supported our students with their studies.”