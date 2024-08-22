Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s GCSE results day and here we have a list of how students across Doncaster have done. All information is supplied by the schools,colleges and academies.

South Axholme Academy

South Axholme Academy continues its tradition as a high performing secondary school with another year of amazing GCSE results. 83% of students receiving a grade 4 or above in English and 81% receiving a grade 4 or above in Mathematics.

Scott Barlow, Principal said: "The class of 2024 should be proud of their amazing achievements. They have worked incredibly hard and deserve their brilliant results. I would like to thank all of the parents and carers for their unwavering support and wish the students the very best in the next stage of their educational journey."

Astrea Academy Woodfields - Staff member Julie Renshaw with (L-R) Tommy Smith, Aimee Betteridge, Holly Reed, and Elise-Rose Elmy.

Stuart Wilks, Chair of Governors, stated: "The GCSE results are again fantastic this year and I would like to congratulate all of the students on their hard work and dedication. I would also like to thank all of the staff at the academy who have supported the students.”

Sarah Sprack, Chief Executive Officer of Isle Education Trust, commented: "South Axholme Academy continues to provide a high quality education for all its students and the results received by our students are once again outstanding.

"The three-year average for South Axholme Academy show it to be one of the top performing schools within the Yorkshire and Humber area. I would like to thank the teaching staff and leadership team for their relentless efforts in supporting and nurturing our young people. "

Some amazing individual performances include Ryan Brockelsby who achieved 7 grade 9's most notably in Biology, Business Studies, Chemistry, Geography, Mathematics, Physics and Spanish.

Hill House School - Anabelle and Greta.

He also achieved 2 grade 8's in English Language and English Literature. Oliver Taylor who achieved 6 grade 9s most notably Biology, Chemistry, English Language, Geography, Mathematics, and Photography. In English Literature and Physics he gained two grade 8's.

Finally, Amelia Wilkinson who achieved 3 grade 9s including Art, Chemistry and Geography with 5 grade 8s in Biology, English Language, English Literature, Maths and Spanish.

A spokesman concluded: “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all our students for their hard work, dedication, and exceptional achievements. We also wish them the very best as they embark on the next chapter of their educational and professional journeys.”

Hill House School

Finlay Orrell of South Axholme Academy.

Following last week’s outstanding A Level results, Hill House School, Doncaster cemented its position as the top performing school in the area with another set of record GCSE results, with this year’s cohort achieving a massive 57% at grades 9-7, and a pass rate of 98% at grades 4 and above. A quarter of the year group achieved at least nine grades 9-7, with the pass rate at the top grade 9 being a massive 21%.

Top performers included Harry Humphreys, from Westwoodside, with seven grade 9s, one 8 and two 7s, Divya Singh, from Auckley, with six grade 9s and four grade 8s, and Chloe Hall, from Haxey, who secured six grade 9s and three grade 8s. Fenwick’s Lucy Morris, Austerfield’s Holly Damon and Sprotbrough’s Aarav Goel all achieved six grade 9s each.

Head of Senior School, Caroline Rogerson, was thrilled with the results, saying: “These pupils have worked so hard and deserved great success. I congratulate them, their parents and their teachers on an outstanding set of grades. We now look forward to seeing them push ahead with their A levels.”

Headmaster David Holland praised the year group’s contribution to the wider life of the school and society in addition to their academic successes, commenting: “Among this record-breaking year group, we have outstanding actors, fabulous sportsmen and sportswomen, members of Doncaster Youth Parliament, and nationally recognised singers.”

Students opening their results South Axholme Academy.

Budding triathlete Daisy De Roeck achieved five grade 9s and three grade 8s in her haul, including a top grade in Ancient Greek, while national record holder Annabelle Petit received five grade 5s alongside developing her British Weightlifting career.

Great Britain Biathlete Greta Highfield earned eight GCSEs including two great 8s alongside her training commitments in Biathlon and Hockey, while leading performer and Yorkshire Hockey goalkeeper Oliver Scott-Simons scooped two grade 9s and four grade 8s among his results.

Astrea Academy Woodfields

Students and staff at Astrea Academy Woodfields, part of Astrea Academy Trust family, are today celebrating another set of fantastic GCSE results.

More students than ever have gained a grade 7 or above in Maths and many overcame adversity to secure their excellent post-16 destinations.

School leaders have transformed the school in a short time achieving an OFSTED ‘Good’ for the first time ever this year.

Ryan Brocklesby of South Axholme Academy.

The school put on additional lessons every day for Y11 after school, organised a revision trip to an outward-bound centre, gave a free revision packs and put in place bespoke pastoral support.

This extra support paid off with many students achieving excellent results.

Among the high performers include:

Nicola Lin with four Grade 9s, a Distinction, one Grade 8 and two Grade 7s

Abby-Antonio Purcherea with three Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and a Merit

Layla Abbassi with one Grade 9, three Grade 8s and three Grade 7s

David Scales, Principal at Astrea Academy Woodfields, said: “I am so proud of our amazing students and want to say well done to them all.

“This is another set of fantastic results from our students who have put so much effort and hard work into their exams.”

“I have loved seeing so many happy and smiling faces in our school corridors today and I know these young people absolutely deserve the grades they’ve received.”

Rowena Hackwood, CEO for Astrea Academy Trust, said:

“I want to congratulate all of our young people receiving their results today. They have worked so hard to get to this point and they should feel proud of all they have accomplished.

“Thank you to David and his staff team at Astrea Academy Woodfields, for the hard work that has gone into this and well done to the students for their commitment to their studies over their time at Woodfields.”

The Hayfield School

A spokesman said: “Congratulations to all students receiving GCSE results today. A wonderful set of young people who have achieved real success.

"You are proof that hard work, talent and dedication pays off and we salute your incredible achievement today. Whether these results open doors, map new roads, or simply confirm destinations, we congratulate you all.

"The teachers and support staff at The Hayfield School are incredibly proud of you and we look forward to being inspired by your continued success in the coming years. Keep in touch!”

Top achievers include:

Kelsey Hamilton - 8 grade 9s, 1 grade 8

Kaelen Turner - 8 grade 9s + 1 L2 Distinction*

Daniel Alton - 7 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s

Haris Qadeer - 6 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s

Chioma Agwuh - 6 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 1 L2 Distinction*

Outwood Academy Adwick

Students at Outwood Academy Adwick are celebrating fantastic GCSE results. Once again, students have demonstrated their hard work, determination and positive attitude throughout Year 11, thus reflecting on their successful educational outcomes.

Overall, there were highlights for the academy, notably in English and creative subjects where a significant number of students achieved the highest possible outcomes.

Vicky Gray, Associate Principal at Outwood Academy Adwick, said: “I am hugely proud of all our Year 11 students and would like to congratulate each and every one of them. Thank you to all our parents, carers and staff for all their continued support this year.

“It has been wonderful to celebrate their achievements with them and I wish all Year 11 students well with their next steps.”

One of the standout student success stories was Nicole Chen who achieved four Grade 9s, a Grade 8 and a Grade 7. In addition, Sam Ellwood achieved three Grade 9s and seven Grade 8. Harrison Maskrey achieved four Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and a Grade 7.

A significant proportion of students will be continuing their studies at Outwood Post 16.

Beth Shaw, who is planning on continuing her studies with Outwood, said “I am so proud of achieving a 9 in English and an 8 in Art. I wasn’t expecting these grades so I feel surprised and ecstatic. I’m staying at Adwick for Post 16 and I’ll be studying Biology, Psychology and

Physics.”

Gracie Eve Peet, who is planning on going to New College, said “I’m really proud of my sciences and maths as I’ve achieved two grades higher than my mock examinations. I loved the revision evening and used a number of strategies to revise. The intervention after school

was so helpful and I really loved the one-to-one support I was able to get.”

Julie Slater, Chief Executive Principal (Secondary) at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “We are incredibly proud of our Year 11 students and all that they have achieved throughout their secondary education. Our students have worked incredibly hard, have

shown great resilience and have developed into exceptional young adults.

“We are very proud of all that they have achieved and what they will go on to achieve in their future studies and careers. I wish them every success for their futures; it has been a ​​​​​​​privilege to have been able to work with them.”