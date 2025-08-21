GCSE Day 2025: Results and news from schools and academies across Doncaster.

Today is the day that students pick up their hard worked for GCSE results.

Those appearing here have been sent to us by the schools and academies, any not featured we have not received.

The Laurel Academy

Students at The Laurel Academy are celebrating their best ever results! 83% of students achieved a Grade 4+ or above in English and Maths and 60% of students achieve a Grade 5+ or above.

Y11 student at The Laurel Academy - Tyler Morton.

Y11 student Tyler Morton said: "He was absolutely thrilled with his results, 3 Grade 9's, a Grade 8 and a Distinction Star," he is now looking forward to studying for a career in medicine.

Associate Executive Principal, Katy Taylor-Clarke, said she was immensely proud of all staff and students at the academy and is delighted with the outstanding results.

South Axholme Academy

South Axholme Academy is proud to announce an exceptional set of GCSE results for the Class of 2025, marking a historic milestone in the Academy’s journey of academic excellence.

Lily Burke of South Axholme Academy.

Principal Scott Barlow expressed his heartfelt congratulations to all students, saying: "Their hard work and dedication has been rewarded with an outstanding set of results.

“I would like to personally thank all the teachers for their tireless efforts in preparing our young people for their examinations, and also extend my gratitude to our wonderful parents and carers for their continued support.

“The attainment this year breaks all South Axholme Academy records, significantly above national in nearly every subject area and the students truly deserve their celebrations."

The success of this year’s cohort has drawn praise from across the Isle Education Trust.

South Axholme Academy's Thomas Rowley.

CEO Sarah Sprack commended the students, stating: “The record-breaking achievements of the Class of 2025 are a testament to their resilience, ambition, and the unwavering support of the Academy community. We are incredibly proud of each and every student.”

Chair of Governors Stuart Wilks also shared his congratulations: "Well done to all our students on their fantastic results. We wish them every success in their next ventures, whether continuing in education, training, or entering the world of work.

“I would also like thank Mr Barlow for his years of service, outstanding leadership and dedication to South Axholme Academy, we all wish him well in his new role."

South Axholme Academy continues to set the standard for academic achievement, and this year’s results reflect the strength of its teaching, leadership, and community spirit.

Pictured is Lily Burke who achieved an amazing 7 Grade 9's in Art, Biology, Chemistry, English Literature, History, Maths and Physics. She also achieved 2 grade 8's in English Language and Spanish.

Also featured is Thomas Rowley who achieved 8 Grade 9's in Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Geography, Mathematics, PE, Physics and Spanish.

Congratulations to all of the students on their amazing achievements.

The Hayfield School

Students at The Hayfield School are celebrating a set of excellent results again this year.

Headteacher, Lisa Fox said: “Congratulations to all our students receiving GCSE results today. Our class of 2025 is a wonderful set of young people who have proved that hard work, talent and dedication pays off and we salute their incredible achievement.

“Whether these results open doors, map new roads, or confirm destinations, we congratulate you all. The teachers and support staff at The Hayfield School are incredibly proud of you and we look forward to being inspired by your continued success in the coming years.”

Although all students have much to be commended on some have produced some absolutely exceptional results:

Emily Jarvis - 9 Grade 9s

Matthew Hough - 8 Grade 9s

Thomas Cowling - 7 Grade 9s

Tia French - 6 grade 9s

Jayden Ross - 6 Grade 9s

Hannah France - 6 Grade 9s

Jacob Carte - 5 Grade 9s

Alice Frogson - 5 Grade 9s

Amber Morley - 4 Grade 9s

Lars Slee-Karim - 4 Grade 9s