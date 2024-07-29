Barnburgh Primary Academy Y6.Barnburgh Primary Academy Y6.
Gallery Part 1: Here is a library of photos from Doncaster's recent school leavers

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 29th Jul 2024, 12:36 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 12:39 BST
Gallery Part 1: Here is a library of photos from Doncaster's recent school leavers.

School is out for summer.

Here is part one of a gallery of pictures of school leavers in Doncaster.

All photos have been supplied by the schools, any which don’t appear mean they have not been submitted to us for use.

Woodfield Primary School.

1. School leavers 2024

Woodfield Primary School.Photo: Sub

Bentley High Street.

2. School leavers 2024

Bentley High Street.Photo: Sub

Tickhill CE Primary School Leavers Photo.

3. School leavers 2024

Tickhill CE Primary School Leavers Photo.Photo: Sub

Shaw Wood Academy..

4. School leavers 2024.

Shaw Wood Academy..Photo: Sub

