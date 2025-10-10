From dream to legacy: Green Top School launches new library and community book drive

A dream that began with a handful of students and a shared love of reading has blossomed into a beautiful new library at Green Top School in Thorne - and now the team behind it are inviting the community to help keep it growing.

The new library, officially opened this week, was the result of months of planning, creativity, and fundraising led by students and their teacher Mrs Becky Knowles, with vital support from the Friends of Green Top. The launch event brought together families, staff, and community partners, with special guests including representatives from XP Trust and Councillor Mark Houlbrook.

“This has been such a special project to lead,” said Miss Rebecca Knowles, who worked with students throughout the process. “Our children have shown true commitment - from fundraising and planning the space to hosting the opening event. None of this would have been possible without the incredible support of our Friends of Green Top, who helped make our dream a reality. The new library represents everything we believe in at Green Top: collaboration, compassion, and a love of learning.”

The library’s transformation was captured in a short film created by students, showcasing how the project grew from an idea into a lasting legacy for the school. Now, Green Top is launching an ongoing book drive to ensure the shelves remain full of stories that inspire.

“We’re asking anyone in the community who can to donate books suitable for children aged up to 11,” said Headteacher Kelly Overson. “Whether it’s a much-loved favourite from home or a new title, every donation will help more children experience the joy of reading. We’re so proud of what our students and community have achieved and we’d love everyone to be part of the next chapter.”

The book drive was inspired in part by the generosity of author Phil Sheppard, who attended the library’s opening and donated a wonderful collection of books to help launch the space. His contribution reflects the spirit of the project - bringing people together through reading and shared values.

Donations can be made by bringing books directly to Green Top School reception or by contacting the school. The appeal is ongoing, with all donations helping to strengthen the school’s reading culture and provide new stories for generations of learners to come.

The Green Top library now stands not just as a place to read - but as a reminder of what can be achieved when a community comes together with imagination, compassion, and purpose. x8g3qyt

How to donate

Bring books (reading age up to 11) directly to Green Top School reception, or contact the school office [email protected]