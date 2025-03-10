Some schools will be offering free healthy breakfasts and childcare in just a few weeks’ time 🥣

Labour wants to introduce free school breakfast clubs at every primary school in England

It has chosen 750 schools as ‘early adopters’ to trial the programme

These include more than 90 schools across Yorkshire

Free school breakfasts, and an extra 30 minutes of free childcare, will be available at many of them from April

Children across dozens of Yorkshire primary schools will soon be able to start the school day with full bellies - at no extra cost to families.

The Labour Government plans to roll out free school breakfast clubs in every state primary school in England, one of a slew of school-focused policies included in the party’s extensive pre-election education portfolio. In late February, it announced the 750 primary schools across England that had been selected as early adopters of the new programme.

This means that from as soon as the start of the 2025 summer term, which begins in April, pupils at these schools will be able to access a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of free childcare each day - in a bid to help support parents travelling to work by allowing them to drop their children off half an hour earlier.

Schools will be offering healthy, varied and nutritious breakfasts, with the Government’s examples including wheat bisks, porridge, fresh fruit, and yoghurt. Many of the chosen schools were also well placed to host morning activities, like arts and crafts, educational puzzles, reading and more, it continued.

Included amongst the early adopters are about 92 primary schools across Yorkshire. Here are all of the ones that will soon be rolling out free school breakfasts, sorted by council area:

Labour plans to roll out free school breakfast clubs at every primary school in England | (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

North Yorkshire

York

St Paul's Church of England Primary School

North Yorkshire

Leyburn Primary School

Riverside School, Tadcaster

Saxton Church of England Primary School

St George's Catholic Primary School - a Catholic voluntary academy

St Peter's Catholic Primary School - a Catholic voluntary academy

Linton-on-Ouse Primary School

Sheriff Hutton Primary School

Giggleswick Primary School

Leavening Community Primary School

Ingleby Greenhow Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Ruswarp Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Fylingdales Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Sharow Church of England Primary School

Askrigg Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Long Preston Endowed Voluntary Aided Primary School

Springwater School

South Yorkshire

Barnsley

Summerfields Primary Academy

Shawlands Primary School

Brierley Church of England Primary School

Doncaster

Armthorpe Shaw Wood Academy

Carr Lodge Academy

Edenthorpe Hall Primary Academy

Bentley High Street Primary School

Edlington Victoria Academy

Rosedale Primary School

Park Primary School

Bawtry Mayflower Primary School

Rotherham

Coleridge Primary

Brookfield Junior Academy

Sheffield

Totley All Saints Church of England Primary School

High Green Primary School

Carfield Primary School

West Yorkshire

Bradford

Dixons Marchbank Primary

Dixons Manningham Academy

Copthorne Primary School

The Academy At St. James

Beckfoot Priestthorpe Primary School & Nursery

Baildon Glen Primary School

Dixons Music Primary

Lady Royd Primary School

Ben Rhydding Primary School

Co-op Academy Delius

Calderdale

Scout Road Academy

Trinity Academy St Peter's

St Joseph's Catholic Primary Academy

Luddenden CofE School

Cornholme Junior, Infant and Nursery School

Elland Church of England Junior, Infant and Nursery School

Kirklees

Scissett Middle School

Field Lane Junior Infant and Nursery School

St Joseph's Catholic Primary Academy

Manorfield Infant and Nursery School

Batley Grammar School

Scapegoat Hill Junior and Infant School

Leeds

Kippax Ash Tree Primary School

Christ Church Upper Armley Church of England Primary School

Cockburn Haigh Road Academy

Micklefield Church of England Primary Academy

Dixons Trinity Chapeltown

Robin Hood Primary School

Bankside Primary School

Park Spring Primary School

Bramley St Peter's Church of England Primary School

Carr Manor Community School

Wakefield

Darrington Church of England Primary School

Featherstone North Featherstone Junior and Infant School

East Yorkshire

Hull

Longhill Primary School

Maybury Primary School

Neasden Primary School

Kingswood Parks Primary School

St Vincent's Voluntary Catholic Academy

St Mary Queen of Martyrs VC Academy

Endsleigh Holy Child VC Academy

St Nicholas Primary School

Thorpepark Academy

Ings Primary School

St Charles Voluntary Catholic Academy

Broadacre Primary School

Ganton School

East Yorkshire

Our Lady and St Peter Catholic Primary School

St Mary's Catholic Primary School

North Cave Church of England Primary School

Newport Primary School

Welton Primary School

Leven Church of England Primary School

Bugthorpe Church of England Primary School

Willerby Carr Lane Primary School

Riverside Special School

