Former Trinity Academy in Doncaster young author gives inspiration to next generation

A successful former Trinity Academy student returned to his roots to speak to youngsters about his inspiring journey to becoming a published author.

Joseph Green spoke to a captivated audience at Hatfield Library about the process behind writing his fantasy novel, ‘Way of the Moon Bear’, and shared with them his plans for the next two instalments in the trilogy.

Joe, 24, left Trinity in 2013 with A Levels in Film and Media. He went on to graduate in Film and TV Production from York St John University, going on to work in the industry and achieving the ultimate accolade of a Royal Television Society award for cinematography.

He started writing his first book while still at university, and it was eventually published in late 2017. The second book – ‘Trials of Impending Night’ – is almost finished and is due to be released soon, with the final instalment – ‘The Great Lunar Mystery’ – set to complete the trilogy.

Joe, who still lives in Thorne and works locally, said: “I was prompted to start the project because I had an important story to tell, masked inside a fantasy but with real-world implications”.

He said that writing the books has been like writing a diary and “It has been quite therapeutic in that respect.”

The process of having the book published, however, was a “gruelling” one. “The best rejections included feedback,” Joe remembers, “I tweaked it, sent it out again, and eventually it got accepted by an agency.”

Joe’s writing process is somewhat unorthodox. “I came up with the concept for the three books all at the same time,” he said, “but I keep all my ideas in my head and then write them down a chapter at a time. It might be an unusual method, but it works for me.” Way of the Moon Bear’ is part fantasy, part coming-of-age, part philosophical commentary and is published by Creativia Publishing, and available from Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats.