Former Doncaster footballer provides the right footings for success in school

A former Doncaster footballer who has been appointed headteacher of a secondary school has jumped into his new role with both feet – and purchased 100 pairs of shoes for students who need them.

Within days of starting as headteacher of Derby Cathedral School, Andy Brown purchased shoes and uniform, a gesture that reflects his vision of a school where no barrier should stand in the way of success.

This practical act of support reflects Andy’s wider leadership style – one rooted in discipline, teamwork and resilience - qualities he honed during his earlier career as a professional footballer.

Just as on the pitch, where preparation and determination are everything, he has pledged to build strong foundations for success at Derby Cathedral School, which belongs to Derby Diocesan Academy Trust.

His vision is for it to be “a place of rigour and joy, where every student flourishes” and he has promised to balance high expectations with care.

Andy said: “My trip to the shoe shop wasn’t about shoes. It was about making sure every child knows they belong here, that they’re supported and that they can achieve.

“I bought blazers, ties and shirts too because nothing should stop a young person from being ready to learn and know pupils now what is expected of them each day too.

“I have explained to staff and students that we need to strive for rigour in everything we do - maintaining high standards in teaching, behaviour and outcomes.

“But school should also be a joyful place, and I want the school experience to be meaningful and fulfilling. Every pupil should flourish and thrive, reaching their potential.”

Andy, who hails from Doncaster originally, started his career as a professional footballer with Scunthorpe United and says that the determination required in sport is the same quality he wants to instil in his students.

Football, he explains, was a precarious career where competition was constant - every training session was a test, with teammates often pitted against each other for a place in the squad. That environment demanded a determination to improve day after day.

The sport also reinforced the importance of respect and discipline. Players had to accept the authority of the referee because arguing meant losing the chance to play.

Teamwork, too, was fundamental — the group always came before the individual, and personal ambition had to be channelled into service to the wider team.

Above all, football gave Andy a deep understanding that excellence is built on hard work. To perform for 90 minutes on match day, players needed months of daily training. That preconditioned mindset - that success only comes through commitment, preparation, and persistence - now shapes the way he leads Derby Cathedral School.

Andy added: “On the pitch, success is never about one player – it’s about the whole team working together.

“That’s exactly how I see our school. Every student, every member of staff, and every family has a role to play in helping our community flourish.

“Together, we will create a school that is safe, ambitious and joyful – a place where every child can step confidently into their future.”

Families will also have the chance to see Andy’s vision in action at upcoming Derby Cathedral School Open Days: for Year 6 students on September 30 and for Year 12 students on October 7. Both sessions are from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

For further information visit Derby Cathedral School's website.