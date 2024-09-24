Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fears for the future of an SEND nursery provision in Doncaster hang in the balance, with some parents facing no educational placement for their children.

Seedlings, based in Balby, offers provision specifically for children with social communication difficulties or who have received a diagnosis of autism.

Back in October, 2023, it picked up the Pre-School of the Year award at the Nursery World Awards hosted by actor and comedian Paul Whitehouse in a glittering weekend ceremony at The Brewery in London.

The Cedar Road based building, won huge praise from the judges as it scooped top spot, with contest organisers praising its special educational needs provision.

Seedlings picked up the Pre-School of the Year award at the Nursery World Awards last year.

However the Free Press has now been approached by parents of youngsters at the nursery after news broke that it would no longer be running.

One said: “Seedlings is set to stop operating in December this year. I am aware that Doncaster Free Press published about the fantastic well deserved award they received at the nursery world awards. Doncaster Council must have been so proud along with so many parents like ourselves. How can they make this decision just 12 months later?

“I have twin boys aged four diagnosed with autism who have attended Seedlings since September 2022, the local authorities have failed to provide my children with a SEN school to transition into, they are currently not able to start reception this month as they should have, so will be continuing at Seedlings until December, the future for my children after Seedlings seems very bleak at this moment in time."

She continued: “My children both have EHCPs in place (An Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) is a legal document that outlines a child or young person's special educational needs, health, and social needs, and the support they need to meet those needs.) all sought from the fantastic staff and practitioners at Seedlings.

“There are currently five children attending who don’t have a place to transition into.

“As you can imagine this is a very difficult and extremely worrying time for us and our family, but a huge loss for Doncaster as a whole, Seedlings is such a unique provision with many families awaiting a place here for their children who have Sen needs, without Seedlings my twin boys wouldn’t have had a provision to attend that could meet their needs.

"I am absolutely appalled that Doncaster Council could do this, as a money saving exercise, knowing the increasing number of children we have with send in Doncaster.

“This decision has come without consultation from staff members or parents, the staff members are like no other, an absolute incredible team, who go above and beyond for the children and families. They have the unique skill set and a learning knowledge to best support children with SEND and are understandably an award winning provision.

“Doncaster Council should be ashamed taking this decision, our children and many other children with SEND in the city, will be continuously let down again and again.”

Lee Golze , Service Director of Localities and Early Intervention, said: “In order to adequately plan childcare provision across Doncaster, City of Doncaster Council conducts an annual Childcare Sufficiency Assessment which includes a consultation with parents of children aged 0-5 years. This consultation has just closed and results are being analysed and will be used to ensure the childcare being made available across the City matches the needs of parents/carers.

“With the recent changes to the funded early years entitlement, we have been working hard to increase capacity in line with demand. This includes making sure that all of our early years settings are inclusive and able to support all children, including those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

“We are in the preliminary stages of discussion and consultation with parents/carers who attend Seedlings. There has been no formal decision at this stage and the outcome of the dialogue with parents combined with the wider consultation ensuring the children educational, developmental and childcare needs are met will inform the decision.”