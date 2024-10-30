Hill House School, a leader of educational excellence in Doncaster, is proud to announce the completion and official opening of its groundbreaking development, ‘New Court’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This milestone marks the culmination of a visionary expansion plan that will enhance both the academic and co-curricular experiences of the school’s growing number of pupils from across the region.

Formerly known as Oxford House, the New Court building now features state-of-the-art facilities, including a bespoke Music School, a vibrant Art School, a fully equipped Fitness Centre, and a dedicated Year 6 Suite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These modern amenities will not only enhance the school’s ability to offer a broad and dynamic curriculum but will also free up space across the grounds to increase the number of classrooms and workspaces available.

The ribbon-cutting at Hill House Academy.

"I am delighted to officially open the New Court building, which represents a significant step forward in our ongoing provision of an exceptional and holistic educational experience,” said Mr David Holland, Headmaster of Hill House School.

“The addition of a dedicated Year 6 Suite will greatly support our Junior School pupils as they transition into Senior School. The new Music and Art schools are a testament to our commitment to fostering creativity, while the Fitness Centre, with its studio, cardiovascular gym, and weights room, will further elevate our pupils’ achievements in sport and overall wellbeing.”

This development continues a period of dynamic growth for Hill House School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past 15 years, the school has relocated to its current site in Auckley, established a thriving Sixth Form, added a new Dining Hall and Hockey Pitch, and more recently, opened a Pavilion at its nearby Blaxton Sports Grounds. These enhancements reflect the school’s ongoing commitment to providing outstanding facilities for its pupils.

As a selective independent day school for children aged between 3 – 18 years, Hill House is a proud member of HMC, an elite group of the world’s top 350 and independent schools. The Times also named Hill House in the Top 10 schools in the North and the Independent Schools Inspectorate graded the school as ‘Excellent’, the highest possible level, following its recent visit.

Hill House pupils consistently achieve the top GCSE and A Level results in the area and progress to prestigious universities and exciting careers.

Chair of Governors, Mrs Joan Fearns said: “As a governing body, we are committed to ensuring that the investments we make in our school’s infrastructure reflect our promise to deliver outstanding value for money to our families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The completion of the New Court building demonstrates our dedication to providing first-class facilities that enhance the learning environment and support the wellbeing of our pupils. This development is not just an investment in bricks and mortar but in the future of our pupils, ensuring they have the resources and opportunities to thrive both academically and personally.”

The New Court project was executed by local contractor Burhouse Construction, with design work by JHA Architecture.