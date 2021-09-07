Back to school photos

Even more adorable photos of Doncaster children returning to the classroom this September

The kids are back in school and these proud parents have shared their first day back memories via adorable photos.

By Laura Andrew
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 12:08 pm

Click through this article to see Doncaster kids heading back to school.

1. Shelby-lou

Kimmy Nom Nom Tetley, said: "Shelby-lou first day of full time reception Owston Park."

Photo: Kimmy Nom Nom Tetley

2. Faith and Robson

Cherie Reynolds, said: "Faith and Robson starting year 1."

Photo: Cherie Reynolds

3. Scarlet

Shannice Leanne Gittoes, said: "Scarlet Green - Year 4."

Photo: Shannice Leanne Gittoes

4. Evelynns

Heather Louisee Doherty, said: "Evelynns first day of nursery."

Photo: Heather Louisee Doherty

