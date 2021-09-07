Even more adorable photos of Doncaster children returning to the classroom this September

Click through this article to see Doncaster kids heading back to school.
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.
1. Shelby-lou
Kimmy Nom Nom Tetley, said: "Shelby-lou first day of full time reception Owston Park."
Photo: Kimmy Nom Nom Tetley
2. Faith and Robson
Cherie Reynolds, said: "Faith and Robson starting year 1."
Photo: Cherie Reynolds
3. Scarlet
Shannice Leanne Gittoes, said: "Scarlet Green - Year 4."
Photo: Shannice Leanne Gittoes
4. Evelynns
Heather Louisee Doherty, said: "Evelynns first day of nursery."
Photo: Heather Louisee Doherty