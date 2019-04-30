Education group which includes North Lindsey College wins top award

North Lindsey College and UNCL in Scunthorpe staff and students are celebrating after the group of colleges it is part of picked up a major award for being among the best in the UK.

DN Colleges Group, which comprises of North Lindsey College, Doncaster College and University Centre and the UCNL, has scooped the coveted best FE Colleges Award at this year’s Whatuni Student Choice Awards.

Chief executive officer of DN Colleges Group, Anne Tyrrell, said: “This is an award wholly based on student reviews of their experience, so to be the national winner is just such a fantastic achievement. The Award recognises “the most supportive and engaging learning environment for degree level courses.

“To be recognised by our students as the best in the UK, is indeed the highest level of recognition possible.

There were 10 nominations in our category and many more applications, so the competition was incredibly tough. As the runner up last year and the winner this year, so many congratulations to all our students and staff at our University Centres for such a well-deserved achievement.

“An absolutely fabulous achievement. Our staff and students have made us very proud.”

Director of Higher Education at the UCNL, Steven Johnstone, said: “To win the award this year, off the back of being runners up in 2018, demonstrates the consistent quality of learning experience that we offer at DN Colleges Group.”

Now in its sixth year, the Whatuni Student Choice Awards’ main categories are compiled entirely from student reviews. The reviews are a combination of electronic and physically collected reviews by the Whatuni team, who this year travelled 43,000 miles. The results are both quantitative (scores) and qualitative (free text) and the total reviews for 2018/19 collected were in excess of 41,000.

The reviews-based categories are: Accommodation, City Life, Clubs & Societies, Courses & Lecturers, Job Prospects, Student Support, Students’ Union, Uni Facilities, International, Postgraduate, Overall Experience (University of the Year), FE College and Independent HE.