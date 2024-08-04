Edlington students get creative to support hospice charity
Students in years 7 to 10 from Sir Thomas Wharton Academy have written over 40 stories about the adventures of ‘John the Bear’, who is the mascot of St John’s Hospice in Balby, as part of the school’s Character Education Programme, and Year 9 Form 9H2 visited the hospice to share their winning story.
St John’s Hospice Activities Co-ordinator Richard Smith said: “Our resident teddy bear John the Bear brings smiles and comfort to young visitors whose loved ones are being cared for in the Hospice.
“We also have a short story for children to read about him, to make the hospice a less daunting place when they are visiting.
“So, when Miss Gerrard contacted us to discuss ideas for getting the pupils involved, we decided it would be fantastic for them to create stories about John and his adventures away from his hospice home – and we’re delighted with the results!”
Miss Gerrard from Sir Thomas Wharton added: “Our students and staff have worked tirelessly over the Summer Term to create their stories, along with beautiful illustrations, and we have been very proud of the way they have embraced this challenge and worked collaboratively.”
Richard Smith said: “On behalf of everyone at St John’s Hospice, I’d like to say a massive thank you to Miss Gerrard and all the staff and students for their amazing support, this is a fantastic example of partnership working in our local community.