Ed Miliband MP joins 2,000 Doncaster children for the finale of the Great Green Read

The event was the finale of the Great Green Read, an eco-literacy project delivered by Doncaster Stories over the last six weeks.

The event was compered by Dr Jess French, author of Protect the Planet which inspired the Great Green Read, and children were given the opportunity to use their new climate knowledge by putting questions to Doncaster North MP, Ed Miliband.

Children asked for tips to help do their bit for the environment, talked about upcoming school displays and asked about Ed Miliband’s favourite animal – penguins.

Dr Jess French

Over the last six weeks, 10,000 children from 49 local primary schools have been taking part in a range of activities themed around the climate crisis.

In the classroom, there were exercises based on Dr. Jess French’s book which was donated to every child who took part.

Outside the classroom, children took part in several competitions to preserve the local environment including building hedgehog houses and planting trees for a chance to win stacks of books and tickets to amazing experiences.

The Great Green Read was part of Doncaster Stories, a campaign from the National Literacy Trust to promote a love of reading in order to improve literacy skills and help local children reach their potential.

Participating schools also enjoyed events with Holly Webb, author of the Earth Friends series, as well as another session with Dr. Jess French dedicated to Protect the Planet.

Phil Shepard, who is the manager for Doncaster Stories, said “It’s been great seeing so many schools embrace the Great Green Read and there’s been some great examples of children going on mass litter picks and creating incredible school displays all about the environment.”

He continued: “The author events helped to bring the project to life as children got to meet the author who had inspired their school work as well as ask Ed Miliband what the grownups in power are doing to safeguard their future.”For more information about Doncaster Stories, please visit the Facebook page or website doncasterstories.org.uk