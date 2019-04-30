Duo from North Lindsey College hope to become master chefs

Young foodies from North Lindsey College are hoping to pick up the top title at a renowned national awards competition.

Talented students from the college are busy giving it their best and are hoping to make a big splash as they prepare to compete at the 2019 UK Youth Seafood Chef of The Year.

After entering their menu into the competition, top catering students Charlotte Gray and Kate Tuplin have been successful in getting through to the second round of the prestigious chef competition, making it into the 16 to 24-year-old category.

To get through to this stage of the competition, both students had to demonstrate a clear understanding of the food combinations within their menu, along with how their dishes met the competition brief.

The former Huntcliff School, Kirton in Lindsey student Charlotte and former St Lawrence Academy student Kate will head up to Sunderland in May to compete against six other colleges from all around the UK.

The food students’ brief is to produce a modern, contemporary-style menu and in doing so they will have to cook, prepare and place up their dishes in front of a panel of six hard to please judges, including some Michelin starred chefs.

Level 3 Catering student Charlotte said: “If we won it would be amazing just to know that we really are good at what we do.”

She added: “It would be such a confidence boost. If it wasn't for our tutor at North Lindsey College, Simon we would have not got through, so a big thank you for the boost and support.”

Level 3 Catering student Kate said: “Honestly it was a shock to make it to the second round, we didn’t expect it but without Simon’s faith we wouldn’t have even entered in the first place. To win it would be an amazing achievement.”

The winners of this competition will receive £500 each, plus get a trip to Holland, and they will also get the opportunity to experience Michelin starred restaurants. Plus, the College will receive £4,000 worth of kitchen equipment and resources, such as text books.

Catering tutor, Simon French, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of them both, they have worked extremely hard to put this menu together and I can see us doing lots more competitions in the future.”