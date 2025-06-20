Doncaster’s Pupil Referral Unit (PRU) receives a ‘Good’ rating in its latest Ofsted inspection
The local authority maintained PRU in Sprotbrough has also now appointed Miss Hannah Buchanan as the substantive headteacher.
Hannah said: “My journey with the PRU began 12 years ago as a Teaching Assistant, and over the years I’ve worked my way up within the school.
“This is my first headship, and I’m incredibly proud to be leading a dedicated team that has worked tirelessly to transform our school to support the needs of the most vulnerable students in our community.
“My goal isn’t just to be strong – it’s to be a skyscraper of inclusion, authenticity, and inspiration.”
She continued: “Over the last year, school has seen meaningful change. Through purpose, care, and collaboration, we’ve built not just a stronger structure, but a more inclusive and aspirational environment for the young people we serve.”
