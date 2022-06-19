Doncaster's Little Learner's Day Nursery staff member secures international qualification

Michaela Mulholland, early years practitioner at Little Learner's Day Nursery, has received the NCFE CACHE Level 4 Award: Promoting Health and Wellbeing through Physical Activity and Nutrition Co-ordination (PANCo) in the Early Years.

The certification is the only internationally recognised qualification that gives full PANCo (Physical Activity and Nutrition Coordinator) status, enabling Michaela to practise as a Wellbeing Champion at the nursery.

The PANCo qualification equips Early Years educators with a robust knowledge base about healthy eating and physical activity for children.

Michaela Mulholland from Little Learners Day nursery

It is designed as a wellbeing-in-action intervention that promotes positive nutrition and physical activity to support the prevention of obesity within Early Years settings.

The qualification, run by PurpleBee Learning, means Little Learner's Day Nursery also receives the Start Life Well Gold Award.

The nursery, which offers a top-quality provision to young children, whatever their cultural, ethnic, religious or social backgrounds, and with or without additional needs, is part of Doncaster Deaf Trust.

The Trust also runs a specialist college, school and care home to provide care for the deaf and hard of hearing people, and also those with communication difficulties at all the stages in life.

Michaela said: "I'm thrilled to receive the PANCo qualification and will use it to support the health and wellbeing of children, families and our team here at Little Learner's Day Nursery.

"It's so important to develop good habits in physical activity and nutrition in the early years and I'm looking forward to championing wellbeing and positive, sustainable change across the nursery."

Natalie Firth who is the Early Years Manager at Little Learner's Day Nursery, said: "We are so proud of Michaela for securing this important qualification.

"The professional development of staff is a key focus for us and we actively encourage team members to complete training courses and qualifications that enhance their skills and our provision."

For more information about Little Learner's Day Nursery, visit the website: www.deaf-trust.co.uk/nursery and for more information about Doncaster Deaf Trust, visit: www.deaf-trust.co.uk