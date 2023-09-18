Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Developed by the National Literacy Trust in Doncaster, the festival is packed with events and activities that help children to develop their literacy skills whilst understanding the world around them.

From insects and invertebrates to badgers and birds, children will discover how they can use literacy skills to creatively change the world around them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launching on 2nd October, the festival kicks off with a storytelling event at Potteric Carr Nature Reserve led by author and illustrator Paul Morton, known for the Bug Belly the

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are lots of events and activities.

Frog books.

Other highlights include virtual events with authors of poetry, fiction, and non-fiction:

 Jackie Morris, the talented illustrator behind the phenomenal children’s book,

The Lost Words on 17 October, 10am

 MG Leonard, the bestselling author of The Ice Children and the Twitch series on

6 November, 10am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

 Nicola Davies, zoologist and author of The Magic of Flight and One World: 24

hours on Planet Earth, on 24 November, 9:30am

Schools are also invited to take part in a creative writing competition, the Great Green

Escape. Entrants will develop a story based on the world of our local wildlife for the

chance to win £750 to put towards their own Eco Zone. This prize is generously

donated by The Rotary in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A series of family-friendly events will also take place in Doncaster parks across October and November. Hosted by local volunteers, there will be storytelling sessions and Look

for a Book events, as well as a ‘Wild Words’ challenge inviting children to collect a word for each event they attend.

Three Wild Words can be submitted to receive a free book.

Families will also take home fun and free activities to help their children to continue developing their literacy skills.

Phil Sheppard, Hub Manager for the National Literacy Trust in Doncaster, said: “We know that having strong literacy skills can change a child’s life; helping them do well in school, opening up job opportunities in the future, as well as improving their physical and mental wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Great Green Read combines the benefits of reading with the great outdoors.

"Every year, it inspires children to learn more about the environment, and discover

creative ways to use their words to make an impact.”