Doncaster Youth Jazz Association shortlisted for prestigious parliamentary award

The Doncaster Youth Jazz Association (DYJA), a cornerstone of music education and youth development in the region, has been shortlisted for the Parliamentary Jazz Award 2025 in the Education Category.

The awards are widely regarded as the UK’s premier awards for jazz, celebrating excellence across performance, education, and promotion of the art form.

Founded in 1973, DYJA has nurtured generations of young musicians, many of whom have gone on to successful professional careers. Through its ensembles, workshops, and outreach initiatives, DYJA continues to inspire, educate, and provide opportunities for young people across Doncaster and beyond.

DYJA Musical Director, Mark Sabin said: “We are deeply honoured to be shortlisted for this award. It is a testament to the hard work and talent of our young musicians, and the dedication of our tutors and supporters. Music education changes lives, and we are proud to continue that mission in Doncaster.”

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on Tuesday October 14.