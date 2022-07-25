Doncaster youngster wins hotbin to transform food and garden waste

Every little helps when it comes to saving the environment as Rosemary Russell from Doncaster iskeen to prove.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 25th July 2022, 12:41 pm

Her family is one of the winners of a competition that saw seven, high-speed, state-of-the-art Hotbin composters given away by Waste Less South Yorkshire, a leading environmental group which is supported by local councils and the Renewi organisation.

Hotbins can transform garden and food waste into a top-quality fertiliser for plants and vegetables – suppressing plant diseases and pests and reducing the need for chemical fertilisers - in as little as 30-90 days.

Rosemary’s dad, Ben Russell from Wheatley, said: “We are keen recyclers and have been composting for a while now.

Rosemary Russell from Doncaster keen to get started with the family’s new Hotbin composter

"It is a brilliant way of teaching our children about the environment and waste. The Hot compost bin has made it more fun, and we’re looking forward to doing more vegetable growing now we are getting our compost quicker.”

Almost 600 people entered the on-line competition with Hotbins won by residents in Doncaster, Barnsley, Rotherham, and Sheffield.

Composting for just one year can save greenhouse gases equivalent to all the carbon dioxide produced by a kettle for one year, or a washing machine for three months.

Abi Reid is Community Education Liaison Officer based at Manvers waste treatment facility and said: “It is great to see young people like Rosemary being encouraged to get involved in environmental projects. Seeing food and garden waste transformed into something useful is a positive example of what can be achieved – even in our own back gardens,” she said.

