Doncaster University Launchpad event

Young people, their parents and carers are invited to find out more about Doncaster University Technical College (UTC) at a special event on Wednesday (May 22).

The official launchpad event, which will take place at CAST, will showcase what the UTC has to offer for students in Doncaster.

Doncaster UTC, which will be based in the town centre, just a stone’s throw away from CAST, opens its doors to students in September 2020. In the first year the UTC has capacity for up to 150 students in both Year 9 and 12 specialising in advanced engineering and digital design.

The consultation to open Doncaster UTC is now underway. The UTC will be part of a new Multi Academy Trust called the Brighter Futures Learning Partnership Trust (BFLPT) alongside a number of primary schools and Hungerhill School.

Helen Redford Hernandez, CEO of BFLPT and headteacher at Hungerhill School, said: “We’re just 16 months away from opening Doncaster UTC to students and we want to give young people an insight into what an education at this exciting new school will be like.

“This launchpad event will give interested parties a chance to come and talk to the people behind Doncaster UTC both from the world of education and business. Everyone is welcome!

“Our business partners, who hope to be future employers of Doncaster UTC students, will be showcasing some of the fantastic roles their engineering and digital design teams fulfil. Education leaders from Hungerhill will also join the event to talk about the curriculum and the educational aspirations of the college

“This is the first chance for the public to find out more about Doncaster UTC and all that it has to offer. We look forward to welcoming you to the event and hopefully the start of your journey on a technical based education.”

Last year, the UTC gained approval from the Department for Education to open in the centre of Doncaster in September 2020 and now the team behind the project has organised this special launchpad event so that young people, families and the wider community can find out more and get involved.

Doncaster UTC will be a distinctive school for 13-19 year olds led by employers, The University of Sheffield, and Sheffield Hallam University, to provide an innovative and engaging applied learning environment and unique learning experience. With a core curriculum based around STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects, the UTC speciailises in advanced engineering and digital design.

Chief Executive Officer for Doncaster Chamber, Dan Fell, who is also Chair of the UTC steering group said: “An education at Doncaster UTC will provide students with a balance of academic learning and technical learning with unprecedented access to employers and the world of work.

“We are determined to give Doncaster an educational progression route that will help to provide a workforce for the future and ensure Doncaster’s economic sustainability in the advanced engineering, rail and digital design sectors.”

The event, on May 22 at CAST, will run from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

For more information visit www.doncasterutc.co.uk