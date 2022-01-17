Doncaster teachers are being invited to bring their pupils to a new exhibition

The exhibition will feature works from famous American artist Georgia O’Keeffe.

By Laura Andrew
Monday, 17th January 2022, 8:21 am

Memories of Drawings is a new exhibition that will be on display at The Point Gallery on South Parade until March 20, 2022.

It features 21 works from Georgia O’Keeffe - it includes photogravures of drawings produced between 1915 to 1963.

O’Keeffe was a major figure in American Modernism who was renowned for her balance of abstraction with figuration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The new exhibition will be at The Point Gallery until March.

Her art includes surreal abstractions, rural landscapes and urban cityscapes.

Read More

Read More
Huge police operation seized £4,000 of drugs from the streets of Doncaster

Teachers are being invited to come and view the works for free.

There are also artist-led workshops available for a subsided cost of £100 for 30 pupils.

The workshops include individual drawing exercises and group tasks that emulate an artist's studio experience.

Pupils will have the opportunity to use a variety of materials such as charcoal and chalk pastels.

The gallery is open to the public and everyone is welcome to visit.

To book a school trip please email [email protected] or call 01302341662

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

DoncasterAmericanMemoriesTeachersLiam Hoden