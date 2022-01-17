Doncaster teachers are being invited to bring their pupils to a new exhibition

Memories of Drawings is a new exhibition that will be on display at The Point Gallery on South Parade until March 20, 2022.

It features 21 works from Georgia O’Keeffe - it includes photogravures of drawings produced between 1915 to 1963.

O’Keeffe was a major figure in American Modernism who was renowned for her balance of abstraction with figuration.

The new exhibition will be at The Point Gallery until March.

Her art includes surreal abstractions, rural landscapes and urban cityscapes.

Teachers are being invited to come and view the works for free.

There are also artist-led workshops available for a subsided cost of £100 for 30 pupils.

The workshops include individual drawing exercises and group tasks that emulate an artist's studio experience.

Pupils will have the opportunity to use a variety of materials such as charcoal and chalk pastels.

The gallery is open to the public and everyone is welcome to visit.

To book a school trip please email [email protected] or call 01302341662