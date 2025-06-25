Doncaster teachers announce fresh wave of strikes over plan to extend school day

Teachers at schools across Doncaster and Yorkshire are to carry out further strikes in a protest at an academy trust's plans to extend the day for students and teachers by half an hour.

The National Education Union said teachers at a number of schools run by the Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT), including several in Doncaster, were taking part in the action.

There have already been a number of walkouts in recent weeks which have seen pupils forced to stay at home.

Now teachers are ramping up the strikes – with two three-day walkouts and one week which will see staff on strike for four days.

Outwood Academy Danum principal Amanda Crane, outlining details of industrial action to parents in a letter – seen by the Free Press – said: “A number of changes have been put in place, including longer breaks for pupils and staff and work changes to reduce the workload.

"I'm sorry to say that the NEU has not agreed to pause the strikes and at this point there is still the intention for further strike days.”

Intended strike days are July 1, 2 and 3, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16 and 17.

She added: “We are working on the plan to get in as many pupils as safely as possible on these days.

"Pupil attendance at school is vital for their education and welfare, and I want to assure you that we are doing everything in our power to work with colleagues to avoid this action.

"Our main concern is the health and safety of our students. The academy has had to look at what staff we have available to us on this day: striking staff do not have to tell me if they are striking, and I am not allowed to ask non striking staff to cover for those staff striking.

"This means I can only supervise a set amount of pupils on these days. I also want to avoid cancelling trips, visits and experiences for pupils wherever possible, and to date have enabled all to go ahead.

“We will again supervise a small number of children who are vulnerable by prior arrangement.

“Whilst the academy will be closed to some students, online learning will be available.

“As we may not know until very late how many staff will be available to work, the decision to fully close may have to be taken at the last minute. However, every effort will be made to give as much notice as possible.

“We understand that there will be concerns about the disruption but we want to give you this advance notice and thank you in advance for your patience and understanding at this time.

"Very frequent meetings are being held to try and resolve concerns of some staff, and I am hopeful this can be resolved.”

The union has said the proposed changes would affect teachers' working hours, workload and the welfare of staff and pupils.

According to the union, OGAT schools currently finish at 14:30 BST, with the trust proposing a later finish to comply with the Department for Education's advised 32.5-hour week.

However, Matt Wrack, the union's acting general secretary, said the proposals should instead focus on lengthening a 30-minute lunch break to provide adequate time for pupils to queue for and eat their lunch, use the toilets and have a break before resuming lessons.

"The current lunch break is so short that some pupils are not eating or using the toilets, which has a detrimental impact on their health, welfare and ability to focus on learning," Mr Wrack said.

The trust also runs Outwood Primary Academy Woodlands and Outwood Academy Adwick as well as schools across Sheffield, Barnsley, Wakefield, Scunthorpe and Pontefract.

In total it operates forty schools (twenty-eight secondary and twelve primary) across northern England and the East Midlands.