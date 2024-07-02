Doncaster teacher achieves highest level of British Sign Language (BSL)
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shauna Flannigan, Teacher of the Deaf, has achieved Level 6 in BSL. This accomplishment marks a significant milestone in her ongoing dedication to providing exceptional education and support to deaf children and young people.
Shauna, originally from Derby now lives in Selby, North Yorkshire, she has been a part of the Doncaster School for the Deaf team for the past five years and is instrumental in teaching art and photography, bringing creativity and innovation to her classes. Her journey to achieving Level 6 in BSL has been supported by SignWorld, a leading deaf-led organisation known for its strong commitment to high-quality BSL education.
Shauna said: “I am proud to have achieved Signature Level 6 in British Sign Language. SignWorld has been fantastic, offering a strong deaf-led approach that has greatly benefited my learning. Currently, I am also studying with them for a Diploma in Translation in Bristol, which is another exciting step in my professional development.”
Jane Goodman, Head at Doncaster School for the Deaf, said, “We are thrilled for Shauna and her well-deserved achievement in obtaining her Level 6 BSL certification. Her dedication to her professional development is exemplary and greatly enhances the educational experience for our pupils.
“Shauna is a valued member of our team, and her enthusiasm and commitment to her role significantly benefit our school community.”
For further information about Doncaster School for the Deaf, visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk/school
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.