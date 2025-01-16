Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last week, students and staff from Exceed Learning Partnership had the privilege of visiting the iconic House of Commons to attend the prestigious ‘Social and Emotional Learning: The Vision for Curriculum Teaching’ event.

This gathering brought together educators, policymakers, and experts to discuss the mental health crisis facing children and young people and the pivotal role of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) in shaping the future of education.

Social and Emotional Learning gives all children, especially those with personal, social, and developmental needs, an ability to manage their own emotions, build confidence, show empathy, build critical thinking skills and maintain healthy relationships.

The delegates from Exceed Learning Partnership were made up of primary and secondary students. Millie Cameron and Sam Wood, representing the Student Leadership team from Hall Cross Academy Sixth Form, were joined by Evie Simms (Year 5, Hill Top Academy) and Jessica Eaton (Year 6, Carr Lodge Academy) and were awarded the opportunity to give a short speech and contribute to the dialogue surrounding SEL.

During their speech, Millie and Sam had the unique opportunity to talk about the Thrive approach, express their perspectives, showcasing how developing emotional intelligence and resilience has positively impacted their learning experiences and overall wellbeing.

Beryce Nixon OBE, the CEO of Exceed Learning Partnership, was present and praised the event as: “A remarkable opportunity for our students and staff to be part of shaping the future of education.

"At Exceed Learning Partnership, we believe that equipping children with social and emotional skills is as vital as academic excellence. This experience has inspired our students to see the potential of their voices in influencing change, and it reaffirms our commitment to creating schools where emotional wellbeing is at the core of everything we do."

During their visit, the representatives from Exceed Learning Partnership got to meet with MP Sally Jameson to share their personal stories of how Social and Emotional Learning has helped them directly.

Speaking about the event, the MP for Doncaster Central said it was "an absolute honour to welcome the team from Exceed including fantastic students; Millie, Sam, Jessica and Evie from Hall Cross Academy, Carr Lodge Academy and Hill Top Academy to Parliament to an event promoting social and emotional learning in the curriculum.

"Millie and Sam from Hall Cross delivered an incredible speech to education specialists and MPs from across the country, showcasing the very best of Doncaster in Westminster.”

The visit was not only a chance to influence national conversations on education but also a memorable experience for students, inspiring them to see themselves as future leaders and changemakers.