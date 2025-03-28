Doncaster students take part in Poetry By Heart - the Movie!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students at Astrea Academy Woodfields take part in a movie about a national poetry competition for schools, after they reached the final last year.

Students at Astrea Academy Woodfields have been taking part in some filming this week, as they demonstrate their love of poetry and their ability to recite and perform it in an engaging way.

The school was approached by the national poetry competition Poetry by Heart to take part in the making of its new movie.

Poetry By Heart - the Movie! will be a full documentary feature film intended for cinema and television release, with launches around the country.

Students were keen to demonstrate their ability to recite and perform poetry in an engaging way

It will highlight a selection of all the wonderful stories and journeys and learning adventures that will contribute to Poetry by Heart 2025.

Poetry by Heart is a national poetry speaking competition for schools and colleges, open to all pupils in England in Key Stages 2 to 5.

The aim of the competition is to develop young people’s confidence with poetry in an enjoyable, accessible and engaging way.

Last summer, students from Astrea Academy Woodfields made it to the final of the “freestyle” poetry competition, securing one of just 18 places in the final from 3,030 entries.

Poetry By Heart - the Movie! will be a full documentary feature film

At the Globe they performed a physical group ensemble of Invictus by William Ernest Henley.

The performance was a great success, putting Astrea Academy Woodfields firmly on the radar of the makers of Poetry By Heart - the Movie!

Julie Atkins, Vice Principal and Drama teacher and Sabaa Hussain English teacher said:“We were deeply honoured to be approached by Poetry by Heart to take part in this film and we hope that it will showcase just how much our students have benefited from entering the competition.

“The students very much enjoyed taking part in the filming this week and we are very proud of how they performed for the cameras.”

Woodfields was approached by national poetry competition, Poetry by Heart, to take part in the making of its new movie

David Scales, Principal of Astrea Academy Woodfields, said: “The school’s involvement with Poetry by Heart has been incredibly rewarding and has helped to boost our student’s artistic and performing skills, as well as inspiring a love of poetry.

“Being a part of the film is a privilege and we hope that it will encourage other schools to get involved in this amazing project. I can’t wait to see the movie when it comes out! ”