Doncaster students get their skates on for design project
Students were able to interact with the employers and look at the designs and ergonomics of the boards, and themes that are current in the sport.
Emma and Lewis from The Doncaster Skate Co-Operative also demonstrated some tricks on their skateboards to help raise the profile of the sport and show the students why it is so up-and-coming in the UK.
From here the students will begin their project by conducting research on current skateboard designs, they will then go on to generate their own ideas. Emma and Lewis will return later in the year to see the students progress and provide them with feedback.
A spokesman said: “At Doncaster UTC we run Employer Projects with our students on a termly basis, our current Year 10 students completed this same project brief before the summer.
"On the 29th January, four students whose designs were deemed the best were unveiled by representatives from the Doncaster Skate Co-operative and will be displayed in our reception area.
“One student said he felt “inspired by others to generate my own product to populate a known product”.”
Another said: “It was good to be a part of inspiring the young following in the footsteps of Sky Brown at the recent Olympics.”
