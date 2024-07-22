Doncaster students can enjoy a new look e-Sports Enterprise course and scholarship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Maltby Learning Trust has revealed a new-look e-Sports course, which provides students with a superb insight into the business of competitive online video gaming.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The e-Sports Enterprise course and scholarship will begin in September this year, based at the Trust’s refurbished Maltby Grammar Learning Hub. The course will have a dedicated new space within the Hub, which has seen the iconic old Grammar School repurposed in a £5.9 million project to create a multi-use space for learning, business and the community in Maltby.

The e-Sports Enterprise course and scholarship aim to inspire the next generation of young professionals entering the digital sector. e-Sports (or electronic sports) is a term used to describe competitive video gaming, which differs from standard video gaming in that e-Sports is competitive, pitching human against human, and usually has an engaging spectator element to it, like traditional sports. Tournaments usually involve amateur or professional gamers competing against one another. Some of the games played include Fortnite and Super Smash Bros.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scholarship is part of a rebrand of the Trust’s Post-16 offering, which has become The Sixth Form Partnership, a collaboration between the Maltby Academy and the Sir Thomas Wharton Academy, seeing both schools sharing resources and campuses for sixth-form courses.

Students in the new e-Sports hub

Brad Dobson, Director of Sixth form at Sir Thomas Wharton Academy, explained: “We are proud to offer this scholarship which will provide students with a first-class e-Sports experience, in addition to studying a range of qualifications. Students on the course will have access to high-quality classroom-based provision and receive training and guidance from industry professionals.

“They will be able to combine various Business, Information Technology, and e-Sports qualifications, and potentially participate in industry-recognised experiences. The programme involves game-based training, which allows players to develop skills across a variety of different roles, games, and platforms.”

Dani Curtis, director of Sixth form at Maltby Academy, said: “We want to create a platform for students to achieve excellence, with the aim of developing all-round skills across many key areas, and to use e-Sports as a vehicle to acquire transferable skills that are relevant for the 21st century. We are excited to be offering this hands-on course, which will give students an excellent grounding in the business of e-Sport.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about the scholarship on offer or to explore the course further email [email protected]

e-Sports hub

The creation of Maltby Grammar Hub was made possible through a winning bid secured by Rotherham Council via the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, which gave £4.5 million towards the redevelopment.

For further information about The Sixth Form Partnership visit www.thesixthformpartnership.com