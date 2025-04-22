Doncaster student film maker Sofia, 15, keeps it in the family as she makes her directing debut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sofia Sables is proving that cinematic talent really does run in the family as she steps behind the camera to direct her first film.

Sofia, a student at Don Valley Academy, is also an active member of the Doncaster Youth Council, the forum that empowers young people by amplifying youth voice and advocating for positive change across the City of Doncaster.

In 2024, following the local Make Your Mark consultation, it identified the top issue affecting young people in the city, resulting in the Youth Council launching their ‘The Choice’ campaign, focusing on themes of crime and safety.

This campaign consists of resources and a series of educational early prevention films aimed at young people, raising awareness around the ripple effects and consequences of engaging in crime and antisocial behaviour.

Sofia Sables and her dad Wayne.

From the very beginning, this campaign has been shaped by young people, leading the way in its development for the benefit of young people in Doncaster and beyond.

When all the opportunities to be involved were being discussed Sofia volunteered to take on directing duties.

And supporting her as she makes her debut behind the camera will be dad Wayne, the award-winning South Yorkshire documentary film maker.

“I had no idea Sofia would be directing when I came to the project but I do know she is doing a great job,” said Wayne.

“I’m working as executive producer and I have brought in the film crew so the students get the full film-making experience.

“It’s all completely young people led and driven and my only real contribution is that after the filming is completed, I will edit the material.”

Filmed on location in Doncaster, the project is using a hand-held camera techniques to create an authentic documentary style and atmosphere, withe the finished films expected to be screened at schools in the area.

‘I’d been thinking about having a go at directing because I’ve seen what my dad does and I thought it might be interesting to have a go myself,” said Sofia, who is 15.

“It’’s very busy all the time because with the lighting and sound and things like that there’s always something going on.

“It can be quite difficult coming up with camera angles but I’m getting used to all that now.

“Everyone’s really lovely and easy to work with though and although I’m not experienced because this is my first time directing, everybody’s very chilled about it and I do think I might like to try and do it again.”

Wayne added: “I am really proud of the way that Sofia has stepped up the challenge of directing and we’re working well together.

“I’d be over the moon if she wanted to pursue film making as a career - but I think she’s probably more interested in her music for now.”