Doncaster Sports College students celebrate the end of a hard year with an awards ceremony

Students at Club Doncaster Sports College were welcomed to the Keepmoat Stadium Legends Lounge on Tuesday, July 20, where they celebrated the end of the 2020/21 academic year with a sports dinner and awards ceremony.

Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, students have enjoyed a year in which they have been studying both in class and at home.

Adi Turnpenny, principal at Club Doncaster Sports College, said: “We are delighted with how we have adapted in an extraordinary year to continue to offer our students the best possible education.

Students celebrated the end of the year.

“The commitment, creative thinking and skill of our staff has shone through in the most challenging of circumstances for everyone.

“I would like to thank all the parents for their support and communication in helping us achieve this.

“The people who deserve huge credit though are the students.

Students enjoyed coming together for a night of celebration.

“They have been motivated, resilient and focused throughout and have continued to produce excellent work both remotely and in college.

“These qualities will stand them in good stead for the future and we are proud of them all.”

The awards ceremony was the first opportunity that the students have had to celebrate their achievements as a group since lockdown restrictions were imposed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ebonie Haver, an active IQ Level 2 student, said: “Throughout this year the Sports College staff have gone above and beyond to make the courses an enjoyable experience.

It has been a tough year for students and staff.

“The lessons were always interesting and challenging in the classroom and online and as the restrictions started to lift, we got the chance to play Varsity on the Keepmoat Stadium pitch which was a dream come true.

“The award evening has topped off an amazing two years with the college.

“It has been so good to see students honoured for their sporting and academic achievements and to do that together as a group has been special.

Throughout the year, students enjoyed a number of initiatives such as a virtual trip to London to celebrate Doncaster Rovers’ cup fixture with West Ham, guest lecturers from Royal Marine Commando Chef Mike Beaton and former Emmerdale actress Gemma Oaten, and were also given a chance to support the Doncaster community with NCS social action.

Josh Halls, a BTEC Level 3 Sport student at the college, said: “The time I have spent at the college has been the best two years of my life, I’ve met so many people who I consider now to be my best friends, and we’ve managed to turn a global pandemic into a chance to increase the unity between the class as a whole.

“I would recommend the sports college to anyone as it helped revitalise my chances of higher education to the point where I got accepted into every university I applied for, and it has helped develop my confidence and self esteem so that I felt confident in more situations surrounding my everyday life.”

If you would like to be a student at Club Doncaster Sports College you can apply here.