Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sixth form students from Hall Cross Academy, with aspirations to pursue a career in health, recently had an invaluable opportunity to tour the fast-paced, hands-on environment of working within a hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by colleagues at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI), the visit offered students a unique look into various areas of patient care, providing first-hand insight into the rewarding and challenging realities of healthcare. This experience gave students direct exposure to careers in health, helping them make informed decisions about their future.

The learners were able to tour an inactive theatre at DRI and were also given the chance to speak with Operating Department Practitioners (ODP) and a range of other healthcare professionals, who shared insights about their roles, challenges, and career journeys in theatres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An ODP is a skilled healthcare professional who supports surgical teams before, during, and after surgery. They assist with anaesthesia, manage surgical instruments, and care for patients in recovery, ensuring safety and comfort throughout each stage of the procedure.

Doncaster sixth form students visit hospital to explore careers in health.

Miss Rina George, a Gastrointestinal Surgical Team Consultant surgeon at DBTH, welcomed the students and discussed what it takes to build a career in healthcare, emphasising the need for dedication, resilience, and compassion.

Miss George said: “It’s encouraging to see such enthusiasm in students aspiring to join the medical field, and I wish them the best of luck moving forward in their chosen fields”

The students also attended a series of informative talks led by experienced colleagues from various specialties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They shared both the rewards and challenges of working in healthcare and highlighted the key skills students should begin developing if they are interested in formally pursuing these career pathways.

Rebecca Birch, Head of Careers at Hall Cross Academy, praised the event’s impact, saying: “Our work industry visit to the Doncaster Royal Infirmary was a fantastic opportunity for our sixth form students. We heard directly from professionals at the hospital who gave invaluable advice and guidance.

Students were able to gain a real insight into the hospital environment visiting different wards and the theatres. The students left this experience feeling excited and motivated to pursue a career within the medical field.”

Hall Cross Academy is a ‘Foundation School in Health’ for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) – a formal partnership which aims to widen opportunities and participation for local pupils looking to pursue a career in healthcare.

For more information about the Trust and its educational programs, please visit: https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/education/