A Doncaster secondary school has launched an appeal to find sponsors for its sports teams.

Ridgewood School in Barnsley Road, Scawsby has unveiled a number of sponsorship opportunities.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware that many of our parents/carers own local businesses, and hope that some of you may be interested in sponsoring one of our many successful sports teams.

"Even if you are not a parent or carer this could be a great opportunity to show your support to the community.

“In particular, we would love to find sponsors to be displayed on the kits of the fantastic sports teams listed below.

"We would be very grateful if any businesses interested in supporting the school, and promoting their business in this way, please complete a ‘contact us’ form on the website.”

The teams available for sponsorship are: Ridgewood Rockets (cheerleading), Ridgewood Storm (netball), Ridgewood Wolves (football), Ridgewood Eagles (rounders), Ridgewood Warriors (rugby), Ridgewood Raptors (basketball).