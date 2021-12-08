Doncaster secondary school forced to close after Covid outbreak among teachers
A Doncaster secondary school has been forced to close its doors after a Covid outbreak among staff.
Outwood Academy Danum told parents and pupils late yesterday that part of the school will be closed today, with pupils being taught from home and events cancelled.
In an announcement on its Facebook page, a spokesman said: “Unfortunately due to staff absences we have had to take the sad decision today to close the academy to year 8 students on Wednesday 8, Thursday 9 and Friday 10 of December.
"We will be live streaming lessons to students at their normal lesson times via Google Classroom.
"An email has been sent to parents of students in year 8. The modern foreign languages drama event has been postponed as a result.
"The celebration event for students with no consequences in year 8 will still take place after school on Friday. Year 8 students who have a place on the pantomime trip on Friday evening are still able to attend this event.”
A letter, later posted on the school’s website by principal Jayne Gaunt said: “The health, safety and welfare of our students, staff, families and the community are at the forefront
of the decisions we make as a school.
"In light of the current public health emergency, it is with regret that we have had to make the decision to carry out an enforced partial closure to Year 8.
"At this moment in time, exceptional levels of staff absence for the next few days mean that we cannot safely accommodate all students in the school.”