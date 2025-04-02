Doncaster schools handed Government cash to boost childcare

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New nursery places are to be created at schools across Doncaster after the Government announced new funding for childcare places.

New Pastures Primary School in Doncaster is among the first wave of Labour’s new school-based nurseries giving children the best start in life and getting them ready for school

Grange Lane Infant Academy, Armthorpe Shaw Wood Academy and St Alban's Catholic Primary and Nursery School are also part of the Labour government’s new scheme to roll out 300 new or expanded school-based nurseries by converting classrooms into top quality early years spaces.

From September, working parents will get 30 government-funded hours of childcare a week, from nine months of age right up to starting school - saving parents up to £7,500 a year, a spokesperson said.

Schools across Doncaster will offer extra childcare places.

The new nurseries will help deliver additional places needed for the scheme.

The first 300 schools will see an average of 20 childcare places per site, with up to 4,000 of these available by September and a further 2,000 later this autumn.

Places will be focused in childcare ‘deserts’, where up until now families have been missing out due to a shortage of places.

The announcement comes alongside the rollout of breakfast clubs in primary schools, with the first 750 schools set to launch later this month – saving families up to £450 a year, a Government spokesperson said, adding: “This is the first step to delivering the 3,000 school-based nurseries Labour promised in its election-winning manifesto, giving parents choice, and helping every child get the best start in life.”

Bridget Phillipson, Secretary of State for Education, said: “School-based nurseries are an essential plank of Labour’s Plan for Change, giving every child the best start in life.

“While the Tories made a childcare pledge without a plan, Labour is delivering on its promises.

“Alongside our plans to roll out free breakfast clubs, these high-quality childcare places will get thousands more children school ready, breaking the link between background and success for families across the country.”

Ed Miliband, MP for Doncaster North said: “I am thrilled that New Pastures Primary School in my constituency has been given funding as part of Labour’s plan to roll out school-based nurseries.

“I know from speaking to families across my constituency the need for high-quality education that is available nearby and doesn’t break the bank.

“I look forward to visiting the nursery at New Pastures Primary School when it opens in September. This is evidence that Labour’s Plan for Change is delivering for families and getting children school ready.”