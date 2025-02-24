Doncaster schools among 750 free breakfast clubs announced by Government

A number of Doncaster schools are among the first 750 announced by the Government as part of a huge nationwide roll-out of free breakfast clubs across the country.

Starting in April, 180,000 pupils in England will be offered "healthy, varied and nutritious breakfasts" in schools before class, Labour said - with over a third of schools in the pilot scheme in deprived areas.

Labour campaigned on a promise of free breakfast clubs in every English primary school and later tripled funding to £30m.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson sees the free clubs in all primary schools as vital to breaking "the unfair link between background and success" for students.

Speaking on the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, Phillipson said the government had "massive demand" to take part in the pilot scheme, which will be used "to really test what works" ahead of a national roll-out.

Breakfast clubs "will make such a big difference to children's life chances, to parents' ability to work," she said.

"The impact on children's education, their attainment, their wellbeing is enormous," she added.

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) has welcomed the news but voiced concern that funding could fall short.

"It will be crucial that these concerns are addressed before the programme is rolled out across the country, to ensure that it does not place further pressure on already strained school budgets," said NAHT general secretary Paul Whiteman.

Announcing the first 750 schools to join the pilot scheme, the Department for Education said breakfast clubs had "an important role to play in the government's commitment to remove the stain of child poverty".

Guidance sent to schools taking part in the pilot scheme says they will receive a set-up payment to cover equipment and material.

Under the scheme, schools will then be reimbursed by the government based on attendance at the clubs - a school with 50% participation in the pilot scheme could get £23,000 a year, the government said.

The Doncaster schools signed up are: Armthorpe Shaw Wood Academy; Carr Lodge Academy; Edenthorpe Hall Primary Academy; Bentley High Street Primary School; Edlington Victoria Academy; Rosedale Primary School; Park Primary School; Bawtry Mayflower Primary School.