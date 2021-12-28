Doncaster schoolchildren win football final and could soon be playing at Wembley Stadium
Children from Shaw Wood Academy in Armthorpe recently competed in a tournament for the opportunity to play in the final on the Doncaster Rovers pitch.
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 1:28 pm
Earlier this month the youngsters played this final at The Eco Power Stadium and won 1-0 against St Peter’s.
They now progress to the next stage in Accrington which, should they win, would see them play at Wembley Stadium.
Players were: George ‘aka Dave’ W, Oliver A, Liam M, Bobby P, Noah B, Zac C, Leon E (captain and goalscorer), and Oskar D.