Doncaster schoolchildren take part in final leg of Yorkshire-wide cycle baton relay

More than 1,000 pupils from schools across Yorkshire will take part in a county wide, cycle baton relay.

The event aims to increase the number of young people involved in cycling across the region, with the ambition of more children using bikes as a method of travel to and from school.

The start of the cycle baton relay

The event started outside York Minster today (Monday June 10) to celebrate national Bike Week (June 8-14).

Dean of York Rt Revd Dr Jonathan Frost formally started the relay and saw the riders off from the front of the Minster. From there the baton makes its way through eleven local authorities across the region, passing through Yorkshire’s outstanding areas of natural beauty and famous landmarks before its final destination, Sir Nigel Gresley Square in Doncaster.

Schools involved in the event are encouraged to host events such as a “Bike to School Days” when the Schools Yorkshire Tour baton passes through their region.

At the end of the relay, schools from across the county will be invited to Doncaster to take part in a cycling celebration event that will welcome the baton home. Riders from Town Field Primary School and Sandringham Primary School will ride the final leg in to Sir Nigel Gresley Square in front of hundreds of spectators where the baton will be formally handed back over to Peter Dodd, Commercial Director, Welcome to Yorkshire and Cllr Nigel Ball, Doncaster Council who have led on the events organisation.

Councillor Nigel Ball, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Leisure and Culture, said: “Travelling to school in an active way, whether this be walking, cycling or scooting is important for everyone. It’s a great way for children to meet their recommended daily exercise needs; it takes cars off the road which has a positive impact on the quality of air that we breathe. Not only this but walking and cycling are fun modes of transport and are a great way for families to spend quality time together.”

Following the baton’s arrival children will be able to take part in various cycling themed activities which will be taking place along Waterdale. Pupils will be able to take part in a series of cycle games such as bike limbo and slow races. They will also be able to try out some adapted cycles which will ensure that everyone will be able to take part.

Pupils will get the opportunity to ride round a virtual velodrome and power to the event will be supplied by pedal powered generators hooked up to stationary bikes. Road safety teams will be in attendance to advice children on how to safely cycle to school.

Follow #SYT2019 to check on the batons progress across the region.