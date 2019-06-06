Doncaster schoolchildren see their anti-litter messages made into official council posters

As part of Doncaster Council’s anti-littering campaign, two local school children have created their own posters to warn people about the effect that dropping litter has on the environment.

Year three Kingfisher Primary School pupils Archie and Sophie organised a competition at their school to create a poster warning of the dangers of littering.

Archie and Zara with Duncan Rynehart, Design and Creative Services Officer at Doncaster Council

Competition winners Zara and Chloe then got to see their designs brought to life by the council’s Graphic Designer who turned their winning sketches into posters to be displayed within the popular green space, Sandall Park in Wheatley.

As part of the ‘This is My Doncaster – Keep it Clean’ campaign Doncaster Council has dedicated extra resources this week to take a tough stance on waste, fly tipping, graffiti and dog fouling across the borough as well as encouraging residents to come together and help keep their communities clean and tidy by organising litter picks and community projects.

Councillor Chris McGuinness, cabinet member for the Environment, said: “Archie and his classmates can be proud of themselves for caring about the environment and what we are doing to the planet. Unless we all take note of what is being said then the world could be a very different place for these school children in the future.

“We have a great relationship with our community groups and it was terrific for everyone involved to make this happen.”

Archie is full-time member of the ‘Friends of Sandall Park’ group and a founder member of the ‘Junior Rangers’ scheme who has presented to the school about the work which he has undertaken.

Youngsters can join Archie in becoming a Junior Ranger at Sandall Park, which is one of the ‘100 things before 11’ initiative recently launched by the council aimed at broadening the horizons of children in the area. For more information, visit http://www.visitdoncaster.com/100-things

Sandra Crabtree, Friends of Sandall Park Chair, said: “Come and join us. Don’t moan about what you want and what needs to be done, come and help and get involved and do your bit!”

The ‘This is My Doncaster’ campaign is about encouraging everyone across the borough to join in taking pride in their local environment. For further information or to get involved, please get in touch by emailing communications@doncaster.gov.uKor visit http://www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/environmental/this-is-my-doncaster-get-involved