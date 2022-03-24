The Modern Milkman have revealed that Tickhill St Mary’s Primary is among those selected for the contest, an initiative which aims to educate children across the UK on why it’s time to toss our banana skins on the heap, rather than in the bin.

New research reveals 70 per cent of Brits say they want to do their bit to help the planet, yet 62 per cent still aren’t doing the easiest thing they could at home to reduce waste - composting.

Taking a hands-on approach when it comes to teaching the next generation greener ways to live, the Modern Milkman has launched its ‘Community Compost’ competition, calling for primary schools to get involved to educate children.

Doing their bit to go green

Having already saved over 30 million plastic bottles (and counting!) from landfill, the sustainable brand is now working to encourage people to commit to composting in a bid to reduce household waste.

According to the latest figures from WRAP, UK households produce over six million tonnes of food waste per year. Currently, less than ten per cent of this waste is composted at home, providing ample opportunity to further embrace composting in our daily routine.

Each school taking part, will be provided with everything they need to start turning their waste into wonder, including their very own compost heap and expert guidance on how to use it.

Youngsters at Tickhill Primary

The class that produces the most waste will be crowned ‘Waste Warriors of 2022’ and rewarded with a whole host of Modern Milkman goodies, as well as £3,000 in green funding to put towards a sustainable initiative that will have an eco-impact on their school. Whether it’s an allotment to grow DIY herbs and veg, better recycling facilities or sustainability training.

Speaking on the new campaign, Simon Mellin, Founder & CEO of The Modern Milkman, said: “Although many people are keen to up their eco-credentials, we know it can sometimes be difficult when they don’t know where to start.

“Through our composting campaign, we want to show kids, teachers, and parents just how easy it is to start composting, and the benefits of doing so. We founded Modern Milkman on the basis that being sustainable should be convenient – our main aim is to make it simple for people to help the environment.

“Plenty of young people have been inspired by Greta Thunberg’s efforts when it comes to saving the planet – which is exactly why we want to get them involved in composting. By educating the next generation, we’re helping to protect the future of their planet – after all, it is the only one we’ve got!

THe primary school has been shortlisted

“We want to show support to the brilliant schools across the country and work with them to teach children from a young age about composting, so they hopefully take it home and inspire the rest of the family to do the same! We can’t wait to see the entries come in and look forward to supporting the winning school with our green funding to make changes for the better.”