Doncaster school submits plan for FA grade 3G football pitch

A Doncaster school has submitted plans to build an all-weather sports pitch with fencing and floodlights.

By George Torr, local democracy reporter
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 8:00 am
Plans for the new 3G football pitch at De Warrene Academy in Conisbrough

De Warenne Academy on Gardens Lane in Conisbrough have sent plans to the council and are awaiting planning permission.

The project comprises the construction of a new full-size floodlit 3G pitch which aims to be fully compliant with FA design guidance and will include a 4.5 metre high ball stop fencing and entrance gates to the pitch perimeter.

The project also includes 1.2 metre and 2 metre high pitch barriers with entrance gates internally to segregate the artificial grass field of play and perimeter area from adjoining hard-standing spectating areas.

New modular changing pavilion will be constructed, separately to the 3G pitch application.

The pitch will be used for community and competitive use.

A decision is likely to be made later in the year.

