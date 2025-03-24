Doncaster school puts on its first ever Shakespeare play

By Katherine Sellgren
Contributor
Published 24th Mar 2025, 12:20 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 12:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Students at Astrea Academy Woodfields performed A Midsummer Night’s Dream and welcomed pupils from four neighbouring primary schools to watch.

Students in Years 7 to 10 at Astrea Academy Woodfields in Doncaster came together to put on two performances of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream last week.

It is the first time the school, which is part of Astrea Academy Trust, has put on a Shakespeare production.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some of the students have English as an additional language and, for many of them, it was the first time they had taken part in a stage performance in front of an audience.

It is the first time Astrea Academy Woodfields has put on a Shakespeare productionplaceholder image
It is the first time Astrea Academy Woodfields has put on a Shakespeare production

Parents and carers came to watch the production.

Woodfields was also pleased to welcome over 140 Year 5 pupils from four local primary schools - Balby Central, Carr Lodge Academy, Woodfields Primary School and Waverley Academy - to watch the play.

The play, which is about four young people from Athens who run away to the forest only to have Puck the fairy make both of the boys fall in love with the same girl, was specially abridged for a younger audience.

David Scales, Principal of Astrea Academy Woodfields, said:“This distinctive and abridged version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream was a pleasure to watch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
For many of the students, it was the first time they had taken part in a stage performanceplaceholder image
For many of the students, it was the first time they had taken part in a stage performance

“I am so proud of all our young people who performed this Shakespeare play with confidence and flair to a full house.

“I hope all the Year 5 pupils who came from our neighbouring primary schools will feel inspired to develop the same talents and skills in the future.

“We are delighted to offer these extracurricular experiences to our students as we strive to develop their full potential and develop their artistic and creative skills.”

Related topics:StudentsDoncasterParents
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice