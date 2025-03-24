Doncaster school puts on its first ever Shakespeare play

Students at Astrea Academy Woodfields performed A Midsummer Night’s Dream and welcomed pupils from four neighbouring primary schools to watch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students in Years 7 to 10 at Astrea Academy Woodfields in Doncaster came together to put on two performances of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream last week.

It is the first time the school, which is part of Astrea Academy Trust, has put on a Shakespeare production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the students have English as an additional language and, for many of them, it was the first time they had taken part in a stage performance in front of an audience.

It is the first time Astrea Academy Woodfields has put on a Shakespeare production

Parents and carers came to watch the production.

Woodfields was also pleased to welcome over 140 Year 5 pupils from four local primary schools - Balby Central, Carr Lodge Academy, Woodfields Primary School and Waverley Academy - to watch the play.

The play, which is about four young people from Athens who run away to the forest only to have Puck the fairy make both of the boys fall in love with the same girl, was specially abridged for a younger audience.

David Scales, Principal of Astrea Academy Woodfields, said:“This distinctive and abridged version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream was a pleasure to watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For many of the students, it was the first time they had taken part in a stage performance

“I am so proud of all our young people who performed this Shakespeare play with confidence and flair to a full house.

“I hope all the Year 5 pupils who came from our neighbouring primary schools will feel inspired to develop the same talents and skills in the future.

“We are delighted to offer these extracurricular experiences to our students as we strive to develop their full potential and develop their artistic and creative skills.”

​