Doncaster school pupils to receive prestigious poetry award at Shakespeare's Globe

School pupils from Doncaster will receive a prestigious poetry prize at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils from Astrea Academy Woodfields will pick up the special award in the national Poetry By Heart competition for their signature approach to poetry at the London venue on 7 July at the grand final.

Children took part in the national poetry speaking competition for the first time in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They submitted an entry in the competition’s Freestyle category, which showcases creative, inclusive achievement in speaking a poem and includes group performances.

Pupils from Astrea Academy Woodfields will receive the award at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre.

Organisers said: “And what an entry it was - thirteen teenagers on stage simultaneously declaiming “I am the captain of my soul” as they performed the poem Invictus by W.E. Henley."

This year Astrea Academy will be back onstage at The Globe to receive a special award for the way they have embedded poetry into every aspect of school life.

Dr Julie Blake, co-director of Poetry By Heart explained: “This year Astrea returned to Poetry By Heart, not just with a greater number of poems learned, entries submitted, and students involved, but with a signature approach to poetry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One that involves students working, in their words, as a true ensemble - where everyone has a voice, newcomers join and learn their ‘trade’, performing poems with a visceral, rousing energy.”

This new approach isn’t just enacted in English lessons, or in a poetry club.

At Astrea Academy you’ll hear poetry being exuberantly chanted on the way into lunch, at line-ups, and on the way out of school.

Parents learn the poems so they can listen to them at the gate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even their principal David Scales takes part - and in fact will recite The Road Not Taken by Robert Frost in the Grand Finale, one of the competition’s All School Staff finalists.

As Mr Scales said in their submission for the award: “Two years ago, our academy was a failing school in special measures. Poetry, before now, was certainly not in the day-to-day life of most of our scholars.

"However, poetry has been part of the change. We can now say with certainty that we are a ‘poetry by heart’ school and that poetry has been a force for change within the academy and beyond.”

Teacher Sabaa Hussain will accept the award at The Globe and said: “Thank you so much for the recognition. We are so proud to be receiving this award. Astrea Academy, Woodfields has been forever transformed by Poetry By Heart.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Astrea Academy pupil Olivia said: “Poetry By Heart was something that I never thought that I would enjoy. But after growing closer to the people who took part in it, I’ve never been happier to spend extra time after school, on a Friday, preparing and learning poetry. This competition has shaped Performing Arts at our school.”

Her fellow student, Amarachi, says “I really appreciate the experiences I have had, thanks to Miss Hussain and Mrs Atkins, who introduced me to the competition, and influenced me to love poetry. I also want to say thank you to Poetry By Heart, for the opportunity to perform on stage at The Globe last year.

"This award means a lot to me and our school, who are dedicated to learning and performing poetry.”

Dr Julie Blake adds, “We know that taking part in Poetry By Heart not only increases awareness and understanding of poetry, it boosts confidence, develops performance and public speaking skills, and supports learning; and it is hugely enjoyable. Astrea Academy understand this perfectly.”

About Poetry By Heart

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poetry by Heart is the national poetry speaking competition for schools and colleges in England. It’s also a website for teaching and learning about poetry – by heart and out loud,

and provides plenty of choice for young people to explore poems and find the ones they love.

Taking part in Poetry By Heart is all about developing confidence with poetry in an enjoyable, accessible and engaging way. Registration, participation and competition entry are free for schools and colleges in England.

The competition is open to all schools and colleges in England and invites young people aged from 7 – 18 to choose poems they love, learn them by heart and perform them in a school or college performance event. School staff then select students to enter the national round, submitting entries via video upload.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in its second decade, Poetry By Heart continues to grow year on year, inspiring a love and understanding of poetry in many thousands of young people - and their teachers - and

actively tackling the “problem of poetry” - (lack of confidence in teaching poetry, over analysis of poems, an over-focus on teaching a set of terms for describing poems rather than

engaging with the poems for their intrinsic interest and auditory pleasure).

This year’s figures are awe-inspiring:

57,948 young people performed a poem for others

4,339 young people entered the national round of the competition

1,644 schools took part in Poetry By Heart 2025

127,636 young people were invited to learn a poem

95% of teachers questioned about participation in 2024 reported an increased confidence in teaching poetry, with repeated participation associated with the highest levels of confidence

89% of teachers reported increased pupil confidence in unequivocally positive terms, with the remaining 11% positive in more general terms