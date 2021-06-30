Doncaster school pupils learn life saving first aid skills through workshop

Crookesbroom Primary Academy was selected to receive a free, first aid workshop in which they were taught a range of life skills.

Pupils got a good understanding of basic first aid as part of Mini First Aid - an initiative for early years pupils.Mr D Longley, Head of Academy at Crookesbroom Primary Academy said: “We are thrilled to have been offered this opportunity and so thankful to all the individuals that put our school forward for a nomination.

Crookesbroom Primary Academy pupils learning first aid.

“The session was so carefully thought out, insightful and informative and it was great for the children to engage in an experience like this outside of their usual classroom activities.

“It was lovely to see the children’s confidence and skills building throughout the session and it has left them with a great sense of independence and reassurance that they know how to act in a first aid emergency.”

The children were shown how to deal with bumps, burns, bleeding, how to carry out CPR and how to deal with choking.

Crookesbroom Primary Academy pupils.

James Reddin who runs the Mini First Aid classes in Doncaster said: “It was great spending time with the children and teachers at Crookesbroom Primary Academy.

“As first aid is such a vital life lesson, it’s always such a rewarding experience being able to share your knowledge with children of a young age, providing them with skills that they not only use throughout their childhood, but later in life too.”